Craft Holsters Introduces Red Dot Holsters for the Most Popular Carry Guns

TUALATIN, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Holsters , a custom leather holster maker, announces a brand new line of red dot-friendly holsters, custom made for the most popular everyday carry handguns.

Even though acquiring a reliable optics device (red dot, reflex, or RMR sight) at a reasonable price is not a problem anymore, many gun owners often struggle with finding the right red dot holster. In order to meet the ever growing demand for tactical holsters, Craft Holsters, a custom leather holster maker, has just introduced a brand new line of custom made, optics-friendly holsters .

A custom leather OWB holster for pistols with red dot sights by Craft Holsters A custom leather OWB holster and packaging by Craft Holsters

This is great news mainly for those shooters whose everyday carry choice is one of the most popular red dot ready pistols such as the SIG Sauer P365 XL , Springfield Hellcat OSP , SIG P320-M17, or Glock 43x MOS. And even though Craft Holsters isn't the only holster maker offering red dot holsters, there's one feature that might set their optics-friendly holsters apart from those offered by their main competitors. "Just like the rest of the holsters we offer, our red dot holsters are always custom fitted to match the exact specs of the pistol and red dot sight a particular customer carries" - said Viktor Kovac, the company's founder & CEO.

Among the above mentioned popular semi-automatic pistols, the company offers their red dot holsters for hundreds of other different gun models. Not only are these optics-friendly holsters available for an endless array of handguns, they also come in a number of different carry styles. There's a couple of designs for those who prefer to carry outside or inside the waistband, but also something for fans of shoulder or small of the back carry.

Just like most of Craft Holsters' products, their optics-friendly holsters are made of the finest Italian full-grain leather and sewn together by high-quality German threads. "The materials our leather holsters are made of not only secure high carry comfort, they also give our customers a chance to enjoy premium craftsmanship at a reasonable price" - said Al, one of the company's content creators.

What's important to know for anyone interested in Craft Holsters and their red dot holsters is the fact that their products are backed up by a 30 day trial period and now even a Lifetime Warranty.

