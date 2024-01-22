Craft Medical Evolves to Craft Men's Clinic, Reflecting Its Dedication to Men's Health

News provided by

Craft Men's Clinic

22 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Medical, a leader in men's telehealth services, is excited to announce its rebranding to Craft Men's Clinic, a Craft Health Company. This change is not just in name but also a reaffirmation of our dedication to men's health and hormone optimization, focusing on online healthcare solutions. Our clinic, headquartered at 5711 E. 71st. STE 100-H, Tulsa, OK 74136, represents our commitment to accessible and convenient healthcare for men all over Oklahoma.

Since its inception, Craft Medical has been at the forefront of providing personalized medical care remotely, specializing in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). The transition to Craft Men's Clinic emphasizes our focus on delivering healthcare services exclusively for men, through an online platform, facilitating consultations and treatments via video calls.

"Our mission at Craft Men's Clinic is to provide 1,000,000 men easy access to specialized healthcare, particularly TRT. That's only possible if we're able to serve men far from a physical location," said Stephen Stearman. "We've always been passionate about men's health, and renaming ourselves Craft Men's Clinic solidifies our commitment to this cause. We're not just about providing medical services; we're about understanding and addressing the health concerns that men face."

By leveraging technology, we ensure each patient receives tailored treatment plans, expert advice, and continuous support, all through secure, confidential video consultations. The approach combines cutting-edge medical expertise with empathetic, patient-centered care.

"Our name might have changed, but our ethos remains the same," said Stearman. "We are here to help men lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

The rebranding includes a new visual identity that realigns the entity with the parent company, Craft Health. The updated branding will be rolled out across all platforms, including the website, digital media, and all communication materials.

For more information about Craft Men's Clinic and its services, please visit [https://www.craftmensclinic.com/trt/tulsa or contact (918) 906-6666

Contact:

Stephen Stearman
CEO
Craft Men's Clinic
[email protected]
(502) 762-4445

https://www.craftmensclinic.com/trt/tulsa

SOURCE Craft Men's Clinic

