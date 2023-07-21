Craft of Dentistry: Dr. Yaron Shvets Assumes Ownership of Renamed Practice

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft of Dentistry, formerly known as Anne Lyon DDS, is proud to announce that Dr. Yaron Shvets has assumed ownership from Dr. Anne Lyon, marking an exciting new chapter for the practice. Dr. Lyon will continue to treat patients in the practice she has dedicated over 30 years to while working closely with Dr. Shvets to ensure a seamless transition of care.

Craft of Dentistry represents a fresh vision for the practice, embodying Dr. Shvets' belief that dentistry is a craft that has the power to positively transform patients' lives.

Dr. Shvets expressed, "This name reflects our deep belief that dentistry is a craft that can change the lives of our patients. At the core of this belief lies our dedication to providing gentle dentistry with a human touch that fosters a strong connection with our patients. Beyond that, we make an uncompromising commitment to using the highest quality dental materials and partnering with the best labs in the industry, and our team continually pursues the latest advancements and best practices in dentistry, all with the aim of delivering the highest standard of modern dental care to our patients, who we regard as our extended family."

Craft of Dentistry prides itself on staying at the forefront of dental technology and techniques. Dr. Shvets and his dedicated team are committed to providing the highest quality dental care by utilizing the latest advancements in the field. With a focus on patient comfort and well-being, the practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, and more.

Patients can expect a personalized and compassionate approach to their dental needs at Craft of Dentistry. The team is dedicated to understanding each patient's unique concerns and providing tailored treatment plans that prioritize their oral health goals.

Craft of Dentistry looks forward to serving the community and continuing the tradition of excellence established by Dr. Anne Lyon. New and existing patients are invited to experience the exceptional dental care provided by Dr. Shvets and his team.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.craftofdentistry.com or contact them at (512) 441-2684.

