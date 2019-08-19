Craft Soda Market Trends, Growth Factor & Competitive Analysis by 2023 | Key Players Profiled: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Reed's Inc., Wild Poppy, & Boylan Bottling: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Craft Soda Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Craft soda, also termed as "Small-batch", "Specialty", or "Artisanal Soda", is a kind of soda drink prepared in small batches and comprises natural constituents comprising natural sweeteners like stevia, pure cane sugar, and honey.

Factors such as shifting preferences toward healthy drinks, rising concern toward obesity, technological advancement, and shifting consumer preferences toward organic and natural drinks are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, the presence of alternatives is anticipated to hinder market growth in the future.

Craft soda market may be explored by type, application, and geography. Craft soda market by type could span Natural Craft Soda and Organic Craft Soda. The "Organic Craft Soda" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include a surge in smart customers who are more value-oriented and concerned toward their fitness.

Craft soda market could be explored based on the application as Middle-aged and Elderly, Teenagers and Young Adults. The "Young Adults" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include demand in this age group are the awareness regarding craft soda as a healthy substitute to diet and rising demand.

Craft soda market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as high standard of living of the population, rising disposable income, the upsurge in the number of mainstream retailers, and developed economy. North America is followed by the European region owing to the acceptance of soda products and the emergence of established economies.

Key players operating in the craft soda market include Reed's, Inc., Jones Soda Co, Pepsi, Boylan Bottling Co, Appalachian Brewing Co, Crooked Beverage Co., SIPP eco beverage co. Inc., Gus, Just Craft Soda, Tuxen Brewing Company and Q Drinks. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Craft Soda in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Craft Soda market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Reed's Inc.



Wild Poppy Company



SIPP eco beverage co., Inc.



Boylan Bottling Co.



Crooked Beverage Co.



The Original Craft Soda Company



Appalachian Brewing Co.



The Coca-Cola Company



PepsiCo, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural



Organic

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Craft Soda for each application, including

Teenagers



Young Adults



Middle-Aged Adults

