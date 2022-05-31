Craft Spirits Market Records a CAGR of 22.56% | Growing demand for Craft Spirits to boost market growth | Technavio

May 31, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Craft Spirits Market, operating under the global Consumer Staples market. The latest report on the Craft Spirits Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 36.82 billion, at a CAGR of 22.56% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Black Button Distilling, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Distell Group Ltd., Durham Distillery, House Spirits Distillery, Montanya Distillers, and Pernod Ricard SA are among some of the major market participants.
Craft spirits market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for craft spirits, while issues such as raw material price changes may stymie market expansion.
Craft Spirits Market Segmentation
- Product
- Craft Gin
- Craft Whiskey
- Other Craft Spirits
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The craft gin category will boost its share of the craft spirits market significantly. Craft gin is becoming increasingly popular, particularly in Europe. In the UK, the number of distilleries producing gin has expanded by about 100% in the last five years, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years, driving demand for craft gin during the projection period. Due to expanding sales of foreign brands by local vendors in this region, demand for craft gin is also developing in APAC nations such as Japan, India, and Australia, further enhancing the popularity of craft gin.
Craft Spirits Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Craft Spirits Market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growing demand for craft spirits as one of the prime reasons driving the Craft Spirits Market growth during the next few years.
Craft Spirits Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist craft spirits market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the craft spirits market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the craft spirits market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft spirits market vendors
|
Craft Spirits Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.56%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 36.82 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.62
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Black Button Distilling, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Distell Group Ltd., Durham Distillery, House Spirits Distillery, Montanya Distillers, and Pernod Ricard SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Distillers and Vintners
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Craft gin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Craft gin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Craft gin - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Craft whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Craft whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Craft whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Other craft spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Other craft spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Other craft spirits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Bacardi Ltd.
- Exhibit 45: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Bacardi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 48: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Beam Suntory Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Black Button Distilling
- Exhibit 53: Black Button Distilling - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Black Button Distilling - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Black Button Distilling - Key offerings
- 10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Diageo Plc
- Exhibit 61: Diageo Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Diageo Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Diageo Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Diageo Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Diageo Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Distell Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Distell Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Distell Group Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Distell Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Durham Distillery
- Exhibit 69: Durham Distillery - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Durham Distillery - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Durham Distillery - Key offerings
- 10.10 House Spirits Distillery
- Exhibit 72: House Spirits Distillery - Overview
- Exhibit 73: House Spirits Distillery - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: House Spirits Distillery - Key offerings
- 10.11 Montanya Distillers
- Exhibit 75: Montanya Distillers - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Montanya Distillers - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Montanya Distillers - Key offerings
- 10.12 Pernod Ricard SA
- Exhibit 78: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Pernod Ricard SA - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
