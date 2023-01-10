Craft spirits market to grow by USD 49,112.89 million: Growth opportunities led by Asheville Distilling Co, Bacardi Ltd, Balcones Distilling - Technavio

Jan 10, 2023, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The craft spirits market is fragmented, characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The craft spirits market size is forecast to grow by USD 49,112.89 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period according to Technavio.
Craft spirits market 2023-2027: Scope
The craft spirits market report covers the following areas:
Craft spirits market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Product
- Craft Whiskey: The market share growth by the craft whiskey segment will be significant during the forecast period. Craft whisky demand is rising as people seek for more high-end goods that are manufactured with superior ingredients and have better flavors than regular alcoholic beverages. Segment growth will be fueled by market participants creating new items to satisfy rising customer demand during the forecast period.
- Craft gin
- Other craft spirits
- Region
- North America: North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of key vendors, the expanding demand for craft spirits, the expansion of breweries, and the rising disposable incomes of residents in the area are all projected to fuel the market's expansion. The North American market for craft spirits is dominated by the US and Canada. As a result, during the time of forecasting, the market will rise due to the increasing number of breweries in the area.
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Craft spirits market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
Asheville Distilling Co., Bacardi Ltd., Balcones Distilling, Beam Suntory Inc., Black Button Distilling, Chase Distillery, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Durham Distillery, East London Liquor Co., Eden Mill St Andrews Brewers, Hopmaniacs LLC, Montanya Distillers, Old Line Spirits, Pernod Ricard SA, Sibling Distillery, The Lakes Distillery, Distell Group Ltd., Masons of Yorkshire Ltd., and House Spirits Distillery are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in this craft spirits market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the craft spirits market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the craft spirits market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the craft spirits market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of craft spirits market vendors
