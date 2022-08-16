Craft Spirits Market to record USD 36.82 Bn growth -- Evolving Opportunities with Bacardi Ltd. and Beam Suntory Inc.

Craft gin - size and forecast 2020-2025

Craft whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other craft spirits - size and forecast 2020-2025

The market observed significant demand for craft gin among consumers in 2021. The segment observed a considerable growth rate in the global craft spirits market. This is attributed to the rising demand for craft gin in Europe and APAC. In addition, vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative products by using unconventional ingredients such as lemons, orange peels, almonds, grapes, saffron, coriander, spices, anises, and cinnamons. This is further driving the demand for craft gin among consumers, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

Craft Spirits Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

42% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the craft spirits market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the presence of key vendors, the growing demand for craft spirits, the increasing number of breweries, and the rising disposable incomes of people in the region. The entry of new players is expected to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for craft spirits. The millennial population is expanding across the globe. The population segment is open to experimenting with new products and flavors. Besides, the high spending power of millennials has increased the consumption of unique and exotic products such as craft spirits that offer better taste and satisfaction. This has resulted in an increase in the number of distilleries that serve craft spirits. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global craft spirits market during the forecast period.

In addition, rapid urbanization is anticipated to further boost the growth of the craft spirits market. However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of market players.

Major Vendors in Craft Spirits Market:

The global craft spirits market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players at a regional level. Key players have established a strong presence in the market through their established brands. They are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Vendors are also investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and the acquisition of local companies, to increase their productivity and strengthen their market positions. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Bacardi Ltd.

Beam Suntory Inc.

Black Button Distilling

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

Distell Group Ltd.

Durham Distillery

House Spirits Distillery

Montanya Distillers

Pernod Ricard SA

Craft Spirits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.56% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 36.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Black Button Distilling, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Distell Group Ltd., Durham Distillery, House Spirits Distillery, Montanya Distillers, and Pernod Ricard SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Distillers and Vintners

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Craft gin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Craft gin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Craft gin - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Craft whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Craft whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Craft whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Other craft spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Other craft spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Other craft spirits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bacardi Ltd.

Exhibit 45: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Bacardi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 48: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Beam Suntory Inc.

Exhibit 49: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Black Button Distilling

Exhibit 53: Black Button Distilling - Overview



Exhibit 54: Black Button Distilling - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Black Button Distilling - Key offerings

10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 56: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 61: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 62: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Diageo Plc - Key news



Exhibit 64: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Distell Group Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Distell Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Distell Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Distell Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Durham Distillery

Exhibit 69: Durham Distillery - Overview



Exhibit 70: Durham Distillery - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Durham Distillery - Key offerings

10.10 House Spirits Distillery

Exhibit 72: House Spirits Distillery - Overview



Exhibit 73: House Spirits Distillery - Product and service



Exhibit 74: House Spirits Distillery - Key offerings

10.11 Montanya Distillers

Exhibit 75: Montanya Distillers - Overview



Exhibit 76: Montanya Distillers - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Montanya Distillers - Key offerings

10.12 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 78: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 79: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Pernod Ricard SA - Key news



Exhibit 81: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

