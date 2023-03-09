Craft vodka market size is set to grow by USD 760.09 million from 2022-2027; An increase in online sales is identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global craft vodka market size is estimated to grow by USD 760.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. The increase in online sales is the key trend in the market. Online retailing helps small businesses, such as craft vodka manufacturers, to showcase their brands to a large consumer base. Furthermore, specialized delivery services offered by some online retail stores and third-party retailers, such as Amazon are encouraging consumers to purchase vodkas from online platforms. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Craft Vodka Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global Craft Vodka Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (large craft distiller, medium craft distiller, and small craft distiller), and distribution channels (on-trade channel and off-trade channel).

The market growth in the large craft distiller segment will be significant during the forecast period. Larger craft distilleries produce craft spirits, including 52,576 to 394,317 9-liter cases of craft vodka. Larger craft distilleries typically mass-produce craft spirits, including craft vodka, and generally have extensive distribution networks serving both regional and international markets, which will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global craft vodka market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global craft vodka market.

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rising imports of craft vodka are expected to boost the growth of the Canadian market due to the growing popularity of high-quality craft vodka among consumers and the increasing non-commercial consumption of craft vodka. These factors will thus boost the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

Global Craft Vodka Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased demand for flavored vodka is notably driving market growth.

The global market is likely to grow owing to the increasing popularity of flavored craft vodka among millennials and women.

Most consumers define themselves as creative and unique and are open to experimenting with new products and flavors.

Moreover, customers are also willing to spend more on unique and exotic products that offer better taste and satisfaction. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

Consumer tastes and preferences are also changing, making them more inclined to experiment with new flavors and products.

In order to build a customer base, survive and grow in a competitive market, it has become critical for craft vodka makers to focus on innovative marketing strategies and develop better products.

Therefore, increasing competition from other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this craft vodka market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the craft vodka market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the craft vodka market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the craft vodka market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of craft vodka market vendors

The craft spirits market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49,112.89 million . The growing demand for craft spirits is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in raw material price may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing demand for craft spirits is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in raw material price may impede the market growth. The craft beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 79.02 billion . The increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the campaigns against alcohol consumption may impede market growth.

Craft Vodka Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 760.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 44 North Vodka, 619 Spirits North Park, Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd., Bainbridge Organic Distillers, Beam Suntory Inc., BrewDog Plc, Candella Micro Distillery, Cardinal Spirits, Charbay Distillery, Diageo Plc, Fifth Generation Inc., Hanson Spirits LLC, Pernod Ricard SA, Rogue Ales and Spirits, Sazerac Co. Inc., St. George Spirits, Toms Town Distilling Co, William Grant and Sons Ltd, Woody Creek Distellers, and Long Road Distellers Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global craft vodka market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Large craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Medium craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Small craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 On-trade channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Off-trade channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 44 North Vodka

12.4 619 Spirits North Park

12.5 Bainbridge Organic Distillers

12.6 Beam Suntory Inc.

12.7 Candella Micro Distillery

12.8 Cardinal Spirits

12.9 Charbay Distillery

12.10 Diageo Plc

12.11 Fifth Generation Inc.

12.12 Hanson Spirits LLC

12.13 Long Road Distellers

12.14 Sazerac Co. Inc.

12.15 St. George Spirits

12.16 William Grant and Sons Ltd

12.17 Woody Creek Distellers

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

