Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC Announces Investment In Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC ("Craft Work") is pleased to announce the completion of a control investment in Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc. ("Rogers" or the "Company"). The Company will continue to be led by Dustin Rogers, who will remain as CEO, and Dustin's leadership team.

Founded in 1962 and based in Villa Rica, Georgia, Rogers is a leading national provider of mechanical, HVAC and plumbing contracting services to industrial, commercial and institutional clients, specializing in mission-critical, time-sensitive and complex projects. Led by a highly experienced team, Rogers is a market leader through its premium retrofit and new construction contracting services, skilled and flexible labor model, in-house design, engineering and drafting expertise, and rich history of working directly with established general contractors. In particular, Rogers has unparalleled experience in the highly dynamic buildout of e-commerce infrastructure with industry-leading customers. A third generation family-owned business, Rogers has strategically evolved into the only mechanical contractor of scale focusing on the distribution center market.

Craft Work, led by Jeremy McGuire, President and Dave Orinski, Vice President, is a firm with a mission to make strategic investments exclusively in mechanical and electrical contractors. "We look to invest in strong companies: ones that have talented leadership, a well-developed and positive operating culture that prioritizes safety, a highly skilled workforce and a relentless focus on delivering value for customers. Rogers checks off every one of these in a very big way," said Jeremy. Dave added, "We are excited to begin working with Dustin and his whole team to continue to build upon Rogers' already impressive track record of success."

"The Rogers team works hard each and every day to earn its reputation for outstanding job performance and unmatched value for its customers. Through Craft Work's investment, it is our goal to become even more relevant to customers by reaching new heights of performance," said Dustin. "Further, as a third generation family business, certain things were not negotiable in bringing on an investor. First and foremost, they had to respect the culture we have worked so hard on over many years to cultivate. We are positive that Craft Work is the perfect partner for us and we look forward to beginning this new chapter in the Company's long history."

Capstone Headwaters, Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, and James-Bates-Brannan-Groover-LLP advised the Rogers Family on the transaction. Lincoln International LLC, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP advised Craft Work and Aterian.

About Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC

Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC is a joint venture between Craft Work Capital, LLC and Aterian Investment Partners, established to make strategic investments in mechanical and electrical contractors.

For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private investment firm with over $700 million in capital under management, providing resources to further enhance operations, growth and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com.

About Rogers Mechanical

For more information, please visit http://www.rmciga.com.

