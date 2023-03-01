Craft Yarn Council (CYC) Releases 2022 Consumer Insights into Craft Yarn Purchases Report

New Survey Finds Mindful and Purpose-Driven Projects Top Priorities for Knitting and Crocheting Community

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craft Yarn Council (CYC), representing the leading yarn companies, accessory manufacturers, magazines, book publishers, and consultants in the yarn industry, has released its 2022 Consumer Insights into Craft Yarn Purchases. The survey, which provides a comprehensive look at the behaviors, attitudes, and motivations of crafters who use yarn to knit and crochet, found most makers use their skills to help charitable causes and for gift giving.

Knitters and Crocheters Are Mindful and Purpose-Driven

According to the survey, nearly 80% of respondents knit and crochet to give gifts to others, with blankets, scarves, and hats being the most popular projects. About two-thirds of respondents say they have worked with a charity for knitting/crocheting, such as a local shelter or through CYC's nonprofit Warm Up America! Over 40% of consumers craft with yarn to help their mental health.

Brick-and-Mortar Continues to Inspire

Nearly two-thirds of respondents say they're motivated to visit a brick-and-mortar store to touch and feel the quality of yarn. Four out of five say they are inspired to try a new yarn brand in-store because they like its texture.

Almost half of consumers report that the main barrier to buying online is that they want the tactical benefits of feeling yarn before purchasing.

Consumers Turn to Social Media and Online Resources

Over half of consumers use social media for project ideas, with nearly half going to TikTok. Over half of online yarn purchases happen because consumers can find colors or types that are unavailable or difficult to find. Other top motivations include convenience, free shipping, and better pricing.

Yarn Purchases Increase

Two out of five crafters in the paid sample, representing approximately 50% of the respondents, say they started crocheting within the last two years. These same consumers reported purchasing yarn more frequently than those in the member sample. They're also more likely to buy in bulk to stockpile for future projects.

CYC member respondents are more likely to purchase skeins with no specific project in mind and indicate that they have been crocheting for much longer on average. Both sample groups of respondents say they plan to crochet as much or more in the coming year as last year.

"We are thrilled to release these insights into craft yarn purchases, which provide a comprehensive look at the behaviors, attitudes, and motivations of crafters who use yarn to knit and crochet," said Jenny Bessonette, Executive Director of the Craft Yarn Council. "The data underscores the important role that crafting plays in mental health and community building and highlights the key drivers of purchasing decisions in the yarn industry. We look forward to continuing to support and serve this vibrant and growing community."

About the Craft Yarn Council (CYC) 2022 Consumer Insights into Craft Yarn Purchases Report

Mintel , a leading marketing research firm, conducted an online consumer survey approximately 15 minutes in length from August to September 2022. This survey was completed with n=3,955 US residents aged 18+ who have purchased yarn in the last six months. This consisted of a paid sample (n=2,041) and a CYC-provided sample (n=1,914). Stat testing reflects 95% confidence.

About the Craft Yarn Council:

The Craft Yarn Council (CYC) represents the leading yarn companies, accessory manufacturers, magazines, book publishers, and consultants in the yarn industry. For more than 35 years, the Council has sponsored a wide range of promotional and educational programs, including the highly acclaimed Certified Instructors Program, Discover Knit and Crochet classes, and its popular I Love YARN Day event (the second Saturday in October). The Council also acts as a fashion and trend resource for top fashion and shelter magazines, including Better Homes and Gardens, People, and InStyle, and has been a proud supporter of Warm Up America! for over 20 years.

