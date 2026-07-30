Craftable Adds Industry Veteran to Board of Directors to Accelerate Growth

Seasoned Technology Executive Brings Decades of Experience in Go-to-Market Strategy and Scaling High-Growth Businesses

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftable, the leading back-office platform that empowers hospitality operators to control overhead and drive profitability, today announced the appointment of Debbie Dunnam to its Board of Directors. The addition of Ms. Dunnam reflects Craftable's continued investment in leadership as the company scales its platform and expands its reach across the hospitality industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Debbie to the Board and look forward to the impact that she will have," said David Cantu, Chief Executive Officer, Craftable. "Debbie is a respected leader with deep experience helping organizations navigate growth and transformation. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to evolve the business and deliver greater value to our customers.

Ms. Dunnam is a technology industry leader with experience in technology, operations, and scaling high-growth businesses, and has an exemplary record of driving innovation, delivering revenue growth, and building high-performing teams. She has held senior executive roles at DropBox, Cisco, Microsoft, and Dell over the course of a career spanning three decades. Her strategic perspective and governance expertise will support Craftable's long-term vision and continued expansion, reinforcing Craftable's commitment to strong governance and strategic leadership as the company continues to invest in innovation.

"Craftable is solving a fundamental challenge for hospitality operators through advanced AI and intuitive software at a time when the industry is at a critical inflection point," said Ms. Dunnam. "I'm excited to work with the leadership team to advance their strategy and help the company reach its enormous potential."

Craftable's single back-office platform is used by restaurant and hotel operators to give automated, real-time visibility into workflow operations, and helps operators tackle the shifting landscape of razor-thin margins and guests seeking value-driven dining experiences. For more information, please visit https://craftable.com/.

About Craftable

Craftable is the leading back-office platform designed for hospitality. Trusted by thousands of operators, Craftable connects purchasing, inventory, accounting, and analytics into a single, integrated system that powers smarter decisions and healthier margins. With solutions purpose-built for restaurants, hotels, and multi-unit operations, Craftable helps teams turn stressful operations into smooth experiences — so they can focus on what they do best: creating memorable moments that bring guests back again and again.

SOURCE Craftable