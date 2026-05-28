Craftable Launches AI Built for Hospitality Operators -- Focused on Transparency, Not Hype

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly expands across the hospitality technology landscape, many operators are approaching new solutions with a healthy level of skepticism. Questions around accuracy, transparency, and real-world impact are increasingly shaping how teams evaluate what is worth adopting.

Craftable is leaning into that reality.

With a series of AI-powered product launches, Craftable is taking a different approach: every insight shows its math, every output is grounded in the operator's own data, and every recommendation is designed to be measured against real outcomes.

Building on Invoice AI, which automated OCR invoice processing for hundreds of hospitality operators, these new capabilities extend Craftable's vision of a back office where intelligence supports decisions in the moment, not just reports after the fact.

Craftable's June releases include several new capabilities designed to improve how operators manage daily performance, cost control, and planning.

Operator AI analyzes prior-day POS and labor data to deliver a ranked list of actionable insights each morning, with invoice and inventory data to be incorporated in upcoming releases. Each insight includes clear financial impact, suggested actions, and full transparency into how the conclusion was reached, with outcomes tracked over time so operators can evaluate what actions actually delivered value.

Crafty introduces an AI driven conversational interface that allows operators to interact with their data and workflows using plain language. From building recipes and configuring menu items to analyzing cost trends and operational performance, tasks that previously required manual setup or report navigation can now be completed more efficiently within the platform.

Sales Forecasting provides a foundation for AI managed labor planning, purchasing, prep and production decisions. The forecasting models support different concept types, dayparts, and seasonal trends, allowing for accurate waste reduction at a store level.

Voice Audit AI allows teams to capture counts verbally in real time without interrupting the flow of service, making inventory faster, more accurate, and far easier to complete in live operating environments.

Together, these capabilities represent a step toward a fully connected, AI-enabled back office platform where purchasing, inventory, labor, and financial data work together to support both operators on the floor and finance teams at the corporate level. Rather than layering AI on top of existing workflows, Craftable's approach is to embed intelligence directly into the system, helping teams prioritize actions, improve cost control, and operate more effectively day to day.

"We understand the skepticism around AI. A lot of what's been introduced to this market relies on opaque models and outputs that are difficult to validate. That's not how we've approached it," said Max Zats, CTO and Co-Founder of Craftable. "At Craftable, every insight is tied directly to the customer's own data, and every output is traceable back to the underlying calculations. The system is self-contained and purpose-built for hospitality, without relying on public large language models. We're not trying to replace operator judgment. We're building systems that surface the right information, with full transparency, so teams can make better decisions in real time and trust the results."

About Craftable

Craftable is the leading back-office platform designed for hospitality. Trusted by thousands of operators, Craftable connects purchasing, inventory, accounting, and analytics into a single, integrated system that powers smarter decisions and healthier margins. With solutions purpose-built for restaurants, hotels, and multi-unit operations, Craftable helps teams turn stressful operations into smooth experiences — so they can focus on what they do best: creating memorable moments that bring guests back again and again.

Learn more at https://craftable.com/craftable-ai

SOURCE Craftable