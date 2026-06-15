Craftable to Showcase AI-Powered Back Office and Procure-to-Pay Platform at HITEC 2026

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftable, the modern back office platform for hospitality operators, will showcase its AI-powered operations and Procure-to-Pay platform at HITEC 2026. Built for hotels, restaurants, and multi-unit hospitality groups, Craftable connects purchasing, inventory, invoices, accounting, payments, and analytics into a single system, helping operators reduce manual work, improve compliance, and make better decisions faster.

"We spend a lot of time with operators, and the reality is they don't need more software. They need relief from the complexity of running their business," said David Cantu, CEO of Craftable. "For too long, procurement, invoices, and payments have lived in disconnected systems that don't reflect how teams actually work. What we've built at Craftable is a simpler, connected approach. One system that brings purchasing, payables, and data together in a way that makes sense for both operators on property and finance teams at the corporate level. When you combine that with AI, it's not just about processing faster. It's about helping teams make better decisions in the moment, reduce unnecessary spend, and run more effective operations every day."

At the center of Craftable's platform is a unified Procure-to-Pay workflow that eliminates friction between purchasing, receiving, and finance. Teams gain visibility into spend, reduce manual reconciliation, and close the gap between operational activity and financial reporting.

Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, recently selected Craftable over several competing platforms, citing its usability, modern approach to legacy systems, and U.S.-based support. Craftable will manage the property's procurement and payables operations, including Avendra punchout ordering, theoretical inventory, invoice processing, GL mapping, and reporting, replacing multiple incumbent systems and reducing dependence on disconnected tools.

With Craftable, the team processes approximately 1,800 invoices per month with a single supervisor, significantly reducing back-and-forth between receiving and accounts payable. In August, Pier Sixty-Six plans to implement Craftable Pay, extending the platform into embedded payments and enabling the property to move away from manual check processes while maintaining visibility and control across the payables workflow.

"Before Craftable, there was a lot of back and forth between receiving and accounts payable, and it took real effort to keep everything aligned. Now, we're processing around 1,800 invoices a month with a single supervisor," said Frederic Nguyen, Executive Director of Finance at Pier Sixty-Six. "Everything from ordering through invoice processing and reporting is connected, and the team isn't chasing paperwork anymore. They're actually managing the operation."

At HITEC 2026, Craftable will also showcase its expanding AI capabilities, including:

Invoice AI, which automates invoice processing using hospitality-specific recognition to deliver faster, more reliable data.

Operator AI, which analyzes POS and labor data nightly to surface prioritized opportunities with quantified impact and recommended next steps.

Crafty, Craftable's in-app AI assistant, which allows teams to ask questions about their data, investigate performance, and generate operational outputs within the context of their own system.

"Technology should help operators spend more time running the business and less time managing systems," said Joe Eberhart, Vice President of Enterprise Strategy & Business Intelligence at Davidson Hospitality Group. "By bringing procurement, inventory, and analytics together in a single platform, we've eliminated much of the friction that comes from disconnected tools and processes. AI builds on that foundation by automating administrative work behind the scenes, allowing our teams to focus on understanding the data, improving accuracy, and driving better operational outcomes."

Craftable will be exhibiting at HITEC 2026 and demonstrating its Procure-to-Pay platform, embedded payments, analytics, and AI-powered operational tools for hospitality organizations.

About Craftable

Craftable is the modern hospitality back office platform built to help restaurants, hotels, bars, and multi-unit operators improve profitability and simplify operations. The platform combines procurement, inventory management, recipe costing, accounts payable automation, payments, analytics, and AI-powered decision support into a single connected system. Craftable serves more than 50,000 operators across 10,000 hospitality venues.

SOURCE Craftable