Craftable Launches "Invoice AI" -- Hospitality's First True End-to-End, Human-Free Invoice Automation Solution

Craftable, the leading back-office platform built for hospitality, today announced the launch of Craftable AI, a suite of fully automated agents powered entirely by artificial intelligence. This marks the first step in Craftable's multi-phase AI initiative — helping operators turn raw data into intelligent, proactive decision-making across their business.

While the market has seen a wave of new "AI" tools promising automation, Craftable's approach stands apart. Seven years ago, Craftable pioneered OCR-based Invoice Automation purpose-built for hospitality — capable of handling mixed case sizes, variable pack formats, inconsistent vendor naming, and complex line item structures. Building on this foundation, Craftable has now expanded its technology to into AI Agents that automate automate inventory management:

Invoice AI: Processes invoices in near real time, instantly reading and coding each line item.

Processes invoices in near real time, instantly reading and coding each line item. Mapping AI: Analyzes items and GL accounts to suggest accurate mappings or create new ones automatically.

Analyzes items and GL accounts to suggest accurate mappings or create new ones automatically. Item AI: Enriches item details with descriptions, images, nutritionals, and supplier data.

Together, these agents normalize data in real time — seamlessly connecting what's ordered, received, and recorded.

Unlike other tools that rely on hidden human-in-the-loop processes, Craftable AI delivers true automation — reading, coding, and processing invoices with 99%+ accuracy for known vendors and 95% for new ones, without manual intervention. The result: real-time visibility into costs, inventory, and vendor trends — empowering operators to make smarter decisions, faster.

"Most AI tools stop at reading the data — ours understands it," said Samuel Zats, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Craftable. "Invoice doesn't just scan invoices; it interprets them, learns from vendor behavior, and adapts over time. That's the real breakthrough. It's the foundation for our larger AI ecosystem that will forecast demand, predict profitability, and power truly autonomous and intelligent operations."

"We held back on launching AI for the sake of AI," added Max Zats, Chief Technology Officer at Craftable. "Our team waited until we had something genuinely useful. Simple line-item extraction is easy — the hard part is accurately interpreting pack and size information across thousands of vendor formats. Now, what once took hours takes minutes, with human-level precision and no humans required."

Built on Craftable's proven data infrastructure and developed in collaboration with leading hospitality brands — including F&B Society, TAO Group, and other early adopters — InvoiceAI processes more than 6,000 invoices daily, continuously learning and refining through a managed QA model that safeguards accuracy at scale.

"Hospitality has always been about people and experiences — but technology like Craftable AI is changing what's possible behind the scenes," said Jeff Cacara, CEO of Sixty Vines. "Seamlessly managing the back of house helps create more time to focus on the front lines. That's the future — operations so intelligent they actually give time back to hospitality."

Invoice AI strengthens Craftable's position as the intelligent operating system for hospitality, combining deep integrations, AI-powered insights, and human-centered design to help operators gain full control over costs, compliance, and profitability.

"Food and beverage invoices are full of shorthand, hand written notes and unique patterns that humans instinctively understand," said Sean McGee, Head of AI at Craftable. "Our models are built to do the same — interpreting every vendor's quirks and processing invoices in under a minute."

The Craftable AI Roadmap: What's Next

AI Invoice is just the beginning. Upcoming releases will extend Craftable AI into:

Forecast AI – Adaptive forecasting that anticipates business needs.

– Adaptive forecasting that anticipates business needs. Suggestive Ordering AI – Automated recommendations that simplify purchasing.

– Automated recommendations that simplify purchasing. Profit AI – Continuous insights that surface savings and protect margins.

Together, these innovations form Craftable AI — a next-generation framework designed to make hospitality operations smarter, faster, and more profitable.

About Craftable

Craftable is the leading back-office platform designed for hospitality. Trusted by thousands of operators, Craftable connects purchasing, inventory, accounting, and analytics into a single, integrated system that powers smarter decisions and healthier margins. With solutions purpose-built for restaurants, hotels, and multi-unit operations, Craftable helps teams turn stressful operations into smooth experiences — so they can focus on what they do best: creating memorable moments that bring guests back again and again.

Learn more at www.craftable.com/ai-invoice

