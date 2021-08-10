Craft+Carry Moves on Up to the Upper East Side

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following closely on the success of its West Side opening this past spring, New York-based bottle shop, tap room, and craft beer curator Craft+Carry welcomes Upper East Side beer lovers into its seventh location on 2nd Avenue, between 84th and 85th Street. As Craft+Carry's largest location to date, its newest store boasts the brand's most impressive draft selection ever—with 24 local, rotating taps primarily sourced from breweries within a 150–200 mile radius. Crowlers (32oz.) and growlers (64oz.) to go, plus pints and beer flights in-house, this is a local and hyperlocal beer lover's paradise on a broad scale.

Beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and more are available to go and to stay. 24 rotating taps ensure there's always something new to try. Past Curfew Pilsner. Our new collaboration with Broken Bow Brewery in Tuckahoe, NY. A German-style pilsner with a hint of orange zest!

Beyond the pours themselves, a charming ambiance awaits anyone entering, with free Skee-ball games, so-bad-they're-good movies playing in the background, and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for spending the afternoon with friends.

With the opening of Craft+Carry Upper East Side comes a summer-inspired collaboration with Broken Bow Brewery—based in Tuckahoe, NY—called Past Curfew. "Our friends at Broken Bow have done a great job collaborating with us to brew a perfect summertime Pilsner," says co-owner, Joshua Friedman. A 5.5% German-style Pilsner, Past Curfew is crafted from East Golding Hops and finished with an unmistakable zing of orange zest for a truly refreshing brew.

For a taste of comfort and delicious drink options, look no further than Craft+Carry Upper East Side, now open.

About Craft+Carry

Craft+Carry first opened its doors in downtown Brooklyn in 2017 and has grown steadily since, serving customers in Brooklyn via its DeKalb Market Hall location and in Manhattan via its six locations around the borough. With Cicerone-certified staff across all locations, customers can expect personalized local, hyperlocal, and independent craft beer recommendations—sans the "beer snob" attitude. As of 2020, Craft+Carry also offers a craft beer delivery service via Postmates with curated beer and cider available by packs or bottles. There's never been more beer out there and Craft+Carry is here to help get it into New Yorkers' hands. For more information, visit www.craftandcarry.beer.

