Craft+Carry Pops Up at the Empire State Building

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft+Carry, New York's favorite bottle shop, tap room, and craft beer curator "for beer lovers, not snobs," is proud to announce its partnership with the Empire State Building as the iconic landmark celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Enjoy a local NYC brewed craft beer at sunset from the 1050 feet up! A can of our limited edition Hazy IPA named, View from the Top of the Empire State Building. Available only on the 86th floor observatory.

To commemorate the event, Craft+Carry has partnered with Five Boroughs Brewing Co. to launch a limited-batch IPA, available only on the Empire State Building's 86th floor within the Observatory Experience. Appropriately named View from the Top of the Empire State Building, the 6.5% hazy IPA offers a tropical traffic jam of tastes. Flaked oats balance heavy Amarillo and Citra hop additions—bumper-to-bumper flavor. To best enjoy the view from the top, grab your brew on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. or Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the rest of November.

In addition to the limited-time pop-up, Craft+Carry will be opening its eighth location in Hell's Kitchen this month. Located at 751 9th Ave between 50th and 51st Street, the new location will feature a rotating selection of 24 beers on draft and over 300+ bottles and cans.

About Craft+Carry

Craft+Carry first opened its doors in downtown Brooklyn in 2017 and has grown steadily since, serving customers in Brooklyn via its DeKalb Market Hall location and in Manhattan via its seven locations scattered around the borough. With Cicerone-certified staff across all locations, customers can expect satisfying personal recommendations. As of 2021, Craft+Carry also offers craft beer delivery service via www.craftandcarry.beer with curated beer and cider packs or freshly-canned Crowlers™. There's never been more beer out there and Craft+Carry is here to help get it into New Yorkers' hands.

About the Pop-Up

As it celebrates 90 years in 2021, the Empire State Building's pop-up program consists of a series of ongoing partnerships with local food and beverage vendors that provides Observatory guests with an authentic experience in the heart of New York City. Items are sold from a custom-designed 90th anniversary cart within the Observatory Experience, and guests are encouraged to enjoy their treats with a view from the open-air 86th Floor Observation Deck. Previous pop-up vendors include Long Island-based cookie purveyor My Cookie Dealer, and craft beer brewer Bronx Brewery. All guests benefit from premier indoor environmental quality measures – such as MERV 13 filters and active bi-polar ionization – for a comfortable and confident visit.

