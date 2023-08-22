Craftchain Announces Major Upgrades to Enrich Member Experiences and Selection

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftchain, the direct-to-consumer watch subscription service, has unveiled comprehensive upgrades today to elevate both member experiences and product offerings. These significant investments aim to provide an unparalleled collecting experience for all the members.

"This overhaul brings Craftchain to the next level across all facets of our business," said Hunter Cook, CEO of Craftchain. "Our objective is not only to express our gratitude to our devoted members but also to attract new participants. We aim to achieve this through enhanced packaging, attractive incentives, lucrative prizes, superior materials, exceptional craftsmanship, and a diverse assortment."

Membership Program Upgrades

Elevated Packaging: Sleek new custom packaging, including calf leather watch boxes, brand books, and feedback cards is transported in a customized aircraft shipping container.

Exciting Rewards: Membership rewards program with points for engagement that unlock exclusive offers such as a 40% member discount.

Enticing Prizes: Monthly lucky draws featuring amazing prizes like Rolex Submariner watches, the latest iPhone models, Tesla Model S, and Patagonia outdoor gear.

"We are thrilled to introduce these membership benefits as a token of appreciation for our pioneering subscribers," said Cook. "Their unwavering support continually motivates us to enhance and innovate the ultimate watch experience."

Product Offering Upgrades

Finer Materials: Only the finest materials like 316L stainless steel, Italian calfskin leather, and sapphire crystals from Switzerland are used.

Expert Craftsmanship: Featuring meticulous craftsmanship techniques like Miyota 9015 movement assembled by our veteran Japanese watchmakers.

Diverse Selection: Expanded assortment with classic dress Chronograph, durable sports diving watches, and vintage-inspired limited editions.

"By investing in elevated materials, craftsmanship, and variety, we are underscoring our commitment to blending traditional techniques with contemporary business models," explained Cook.

Craftchain will begin rolling out all the featured upgrades over the next quarter. Existing subscribers will gain access to the new member features upon their next renewal.

About Craftchain

Craftchain is a watch subscription service offering expert-curated timepieces directly from manufacturers. By pioneering a streamlined supply chain, Craftchain makes high horology accessible. The subscription model offers an avenue for collectors to effortlessly discover new designs. Craftchain upholds watchmaking traditions worldwide through direct partnerships that benefit all.

