Crafted ERP Selected by NA Beer Producer Athletic Brewing Company

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company has selected Crafted ERP to support its rapid growth and expanding business operations. Founded in 2018, the Connecticut-based brewery has quickly established itself as a leader in non-alcoholic beer production and recently closed $17.5M in Series B funding for growth-driving investments like software.

Crafted ERP

"Using up to five different platforms previously, we knew we needed something more robust and were recommended to look into NetSuite," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder of Athletic Brewing Co. "We needed a platform that could seamlessly integrate with our website while allowing for recipe management, multi-location brewing, inventory fulfillment, and more. NetSuite alone didn't fit, but with Crafted's brewery-specific functionality we were able to curate the solution to support Athletic Brewing's aggressive growth strategy."

With a heavy Direct-to-Consumer model and ability to ship to all 50 states, Athletic valued the Crafted's open API ability to form a full two-way integration with Athletic's e-commerce platform, Shopify. The company anticipates significant time and resource savings by automating communication around fulfillment and shipping operations across locations.

In addition to their Stratford, CT taproom, they recently opened a production brewery in San Diego, CA and will manage all operations of both facilities in Crafted ERP.

About Crafted ERP

Crafted ERP is an enterprise resource planning solution that helps craft manufacturers streamline and automate the complex processes of an artisanal business. Leveraging an intuitive interface, we help businesses operationalize industry best practices across business functions. Curated from the start to meet the unique needs of these industries, we deliver real-time data insights to drive fast and reliable decisions that are critical to craft manufacturing. From accounting and production to inventory, compliance, packaging and sale - Crafted ERP offers end-to-end specialty solutions via its Brewery, Distillery, and Winery Editions to augment its Standard Edition for artisanal manufacturers.

About Athletic Brewing

Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting athletic craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it's the reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the East and West coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing "Two for the Trails" initiative, 2% of all sales is donated to causes and organizations that support healthy, outdoor, active living.

Whether you've decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you're guaranteed to enjoy.

For more information, please contact us at https://www.craftederp.com/contact-us.

Related Images

image1.jpeg

Related Links

Crafted ERP

SOURCE Crafted ERP