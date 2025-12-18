Crafted for Comfort, Designed for Responsibility: CiCLO® Technology Advances Luxury Fiber Blends at Heimtextil 2026

An innovative fiber design blending renewable and biodegradable materials to elevate comfort, longevity, and responsible performance in premium home and hospitality textiles.

GASTONIA, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrinsic Advanced Materials, makers of CiCLO® technology will debut a new generation of responsible-performance luxury home textiles at Heimtextil 2026, Jan. 13–16 in Frankfurt. The product development demonstrates how combining TENCEL™ fibers derived from certified or controlled-wood sources1 with CiCLO®'s biodegradable polyester innovation can elevate comfort and durability while supporting reduced environmental impact across hospitality and home categories.

CiCLO® technology is a patented textile ingredient that enables polyester and nylon to biodegrade naturally, significantly reducing the time synthetic fibers remain in the environment. The technology is embedded in the fiber, thereby creating pathways that attract naturally occurring microorganisms, enabling the material to break down in environments where traditional synthetics persist. Biodegradation occurs only after long-term exposure to moisture and microorganisms, so fabrics maintain durability and performance throughout their useful life. CiCLO® fibers and TENCEL™ fibers are then blended, creating a luxury textile solution with dedicated benefits and a reduced environmental impact on a fiber level2.

The collection combines naturally soft TENCEL™ fibers derived from certified or controlled wood sources1 with CiCLO® biodegradable technology that is certified safe for use in sustainable textiles by OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT, and REACH compliant to meet EU standards for human and environmental safety, and is non-toxic to marine and plant life. The result is a collection designed for sheets, pillows, comforters, and other high-use home and hospitality applications where comfort, product life, and environmental considerations3 increasingly shape material choice.

"Hospitality brands make every effort to deliver the ultimate guest experience. This collaboration highlights the fusion of luxury, sustainability2, and performance materials," said Cheryl Smyre, vice president of Intrinsic Advanced Materials. "By uniting CiCLO® technology with TENCEL™ fibers, we bring to life premium bedding solutions that elevate comfort, strengthen product value, and support long-term sustainability goals for manufacturers and brands alike3."

"Advancing home textiles requires material solutions that meet today's expectations for comfort while addressing tomorrow's environmental challenges3," said Walter Bridgham, Sr. Business Development Manager Home, North America, Lenzing AG. "Bringing together TENCEL™ fibers with CiCLO® technology allows manufacturers to design fabrics with elevated softness, strong performance, and responsible manufacturing2. It reflects a broader shift toward responsibly designed materials that support both commercial demands and long-term industry progress."

As global hospitality buyers look for elevated comfort with reduced environmental impact, the collaboration introduces materials that unite performance, sensory appeal, and responsible design2 with key advantages:

Soft, smooth hand-feel that supports elevated comfort in premium bedding.

that supports elevated comfort in premium bedding. Maintains breathability, drape, and smoothness to the touch, central to the guest experience.

central to the guest experience. Renewable and biodegradable 4 fibers , offering a responsible upgrade across hospitality categories.

, offering a responsible upgrade across hospitality categories. Commercial-grade durability , supporting consistent comfort and product life in hotel and high-use laundering settings.

, supporting consistent comfort and product life in hotel and high-use laundering settings. Verified reduction of synthetic microplastic fiber persistence, lessening environmental impact that is rigorously tested for biodegradability by third-party labs using ASTM test methods 5 .

lessening environmental impact that is rigorously tested for biodegradability by third-party labs using ASTM test methods . Easy adoption for mills, integrating as a drop-in approach that requires no equipment or process changes.

integrating as a drop-in approach that requires no equipment or process changes. Traceable6, science-supported material choice, aligning with retailer and hospitality expectations for responsible product development.

These benefits position the collaboration as a strong example of the industry's movement toward responsible luxury materials engineered for comfort, longevity, and reduced impact.

Heimtextil attendees can preview a range of constructions and product concepts developed through this collaboration and see how fiber-level innovation is shaping more responsible home textiles2,3 at the CiCLO Technology in Hall 4.0, Booth E28, and at Lenzing in Hall 4.0, Booth B11.

1 Adhering to the company's commitment to environmental protection and resource preservation, Lenzing procures wood and pulp only from certified or controlled sustainable sources. In its Wood and Pulp Policy , Lenzing is committed to procuring wood and pulp exclusively from non-controversial sources.

2 TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers are made with at least 50 percent less carbon emissions and water consumption, compared to generic (unbranded) lyocell and modal. The results were calculated according to LCA standards (ISO 14040/44) and are made available via the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI) v3.10 (April 2025).

3 To foster a sustainable global textile and nonwovens industry, Lenzing follows three strategic principles within the context of its "Naturally Positive" sustainability strategy , which focuses on greening the value chain, driving systemic change and advancing the circular economy through partnerships with key industry stakeholders , such as Textile Exchange , Cascale , Canopy , Together for Sustainability , Renewable Carbon Initiative , and UN Global Compact .

4 LENZING™ Lyocell and Modal standard fibers are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA as biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine environment.

5 ASTM method testing of CiCLO Polyester vs. Conventional Polyester using third-party ASTM Testing Methods included: ASTM D6691 data show that CiCLO polyester biodegraded in seawater 94% compared to 5% for conventional polyester in 1,362 days. In wastewater sludge, ASTM D5210 data shows CiCLO polyester biodegraded* 90% compared to 0% for conventional polyester in 952 days. In soil, ASTM D5988 data shows CiCLO polyester biodegraded* 91% compared to 3% for conventional polyester in 1,170 days. In a biologically active landfill, ASTM D5511 data shows CiCLO polyester biodegraded* 91% compared to 6% for conventional polyester in 1,278 days.

*Achieving ≥ 90% in respirometry tests is considered full biodegradation. The remaining percentage can be attributed to biomass. Further analysis has been conducted to confirm that no microplastics are left behind. Data is summarized from studies conducted by third-party labs using ASTM Test Methods. Visit ciclotextiles.com for more information and detailed test data.

6 TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers are produced with a molecular marker. This special identification technology ensures the authenticity and traceability of TENCEL™ fibers even after processing into textile products.

About Intrinsic Advanced Materials

Intrinsic Advanced Materials, LLC (IAM) is a pioneering force in sustainable textile innovation and the company behind CiCLO® technology. This award-winning solution helps reduce the environmental impact of synthetic microfiber pollution. Founded in 2018, IAM is a joint venture between Intrinsic Textiles Group, LLC, a Silicon Valley innovation company, and Parkdale Advanced Materials, Inc., the performance fiber division of Parkdale Incorporated, the world's largest manufacturer of spun yarns, headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina. Driven by a mission to combat microplastic pollution from textiles, IAM combines breakthrough science with deep industry expertise to deliver scalable, drop-in solutions for the global apparel and textile industry. CiCLO technology is produced in the USA and Asia. Synthetic fibers, yarns, and fabrics made with CiCLO technology are available worldwide, empowering brands and manufacturers to create high-performance products that are made to last, just not forever.

About CiCLO® Technology

Launched in 2017, CiCLO® technology is a textile ingredient that reduces the persistence of microplastic pollution caused by synthetic textiles. CiCLO technology allows synthetic textiles to break down naturally in the environment while preserving performance and recyclability. CiCLO technology is patented globally, proven safe for use in sustainable textiles with OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT certification, and has been rigorously tested for biodegradation by third-party labs using internationally recognized ASTM and ISO test methods. Home, hospitality, apparel, and workwear products made with CiCLO technology can be found at major retailers and brands, including Target, Billabong, Oakley, Walmart, Champion, McDonald's, Bass Pro Shops, Best Western Hotels, and many more. For more information, visit www.ciclotextiles.com

About TENCEL™

TENCEL™ is the flagship textile fiber brand under the Lenzing Group. Since 1992, TENCEL™ brand has been a powerhouse advocating for a positive change in the textile industry through resource-efficient production processes and ongoing fiber innovations. TENCEL™ branded Lyocell and Modal fibers are resource-efficient, high-comfort materials made from sustainably managed wood sources. Both fibers are naturally soft, smooth to touch and can support rich colors in fabrics. With effective moisture control, fabrics made of both fibers also support a natural dry feeling.

As sustainable textile solutions, TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers are highly versatile and can be combined with a wide range of textile fibers to offer an almost endless variety of product designs and functions. The fibers can be incorporated in almost any textile categories, from ready-to-wear, denim, intimate wear, to active wear, workwear, footwear, and even home textile products.

Made from natural raw material wood, TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers can break down and compost at the end of their life cycle. The fibers are also certified with the EU Ecolabel (license no. AT/016/001) for environmental excellence, recognizing the high environmental standards throughout their entire life cycle.

To learn more about the TENCEL™ brand, please visit https://www.tencel.com/ . For more details around the sustainability features, performance, as well as the technology and production processes behind TENCEL™ branded fibers, please visit https://www.tencel.com/claims .

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner to global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.

The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.

Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024

Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816

TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

