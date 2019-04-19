Crafter's Companion Wins HSN Merchandising Excellence Award

CORONA, Calif., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafter's Companion is celebrating after winning a prestigious award from US TV shopping network, HSN. The company received the Merchandising Excellence accolade, in the Home category of HSN's Vendor of the Year Awards, out of hundreds of the network's partners across various segments including food, clothing, accessories and more.

Sara Davies, MBW

HSN's annual awards celebrate the vendors that exceed expectations for the network and its customers, in addition to delivering consistent sales through innovative growth strategies. Crafter's Companion has partnered with HSN, which is now owned by QVC, for more than 11 years. This is the first time Crafter's Companion has won the Merchandising Excellence award.

The company was commended for its customer-centered approach, commitment and ongoing support of the channel. Crafter's Companion was also praised for supporting the network with engaging and insightful on-air presentations; fostering a community of avid fans with interaction on social media platforms in addition to its dedicated TV team, which provides educational and inspiring content through comprehensive online magazines, videos and project blog posts.

Sara Davies MBE, founder of Crafter's Companion and the company's US CEO, Gary Barbee, travelled to QVC's Philadelphia-based headquarters to receive the award.

Sara said: "We work very closely with HSN's buying team, to ensure that our products and demonstrations are as exciting, educational and as inspirational as possible. We put a great deal of work into engaging the customer, both on and off air, and in walking her through the many exciting things that she can do with our products, which I think really sets us apart from other vendors in this category. This encompasses everything from our e-brochures, the way the product is displayed on screen and how we explain different functions and techniques through finished samples, in addition to promotions on our social media sites, all of which we support HSN with on a regular basis.

This is such a huge achievement for Crafter's Companion but winning this award has definitely been a team effort. There are lots of people at our company who dedicate their time and effort to make sure that the journey from product design to hitting the screen is as seamless as possible. I would like to thank HSN for recognizing everyone's hard work and also a huge thank you to my incredible team. Without them none of these fantastic achievements would be possible."

Notes to editors

Crafter's Companion is a market-leading craft retailer headquartered in the North-East of England. Founded in 2005, the company now employs more than 180 staff and exports products to more than 40 countries across Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and North and South America.

Having traditionally sold its products online, through independent retailers and on TV shopping channels across the world, Crafter's Companion opened its first three UK stores between 2016 and 2017.

