Crafting Meets Technology with the All-New Brother P-touch Embellish ELITE

With a sleek and modern design, the P-touch Embellish ELITE is equipped with new features that allow users to elevate their creativity. Bluetooth® wireless technology enables crafters to easily design and print customized satin ribbons and decorative tapes from their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, while the introduction of ~1 inch (24mm) ribbons and tapes help expand creative possibilities.

"The P-touch Embellish ELITE provides virtually endless crafting capabilities with unique customization options, and we are excited to introduce it to our customers," said Jacquie Hunter, Director of Labeling Products Marketing at Brother. "Whether you are a professional crafter or are simply looking to elevate your gift-wrapping for the holidays, the P-touch Embellish ELITE helps enhance the moments that are important to you."

The P-touch Embellish ELITE is compatible with the free P-touch Design&Print app, which provides a wide assortment of craft-focused templates perfect for special occasions, as well as the ability to create custom designs and messaging using a variety of frames, patterns, symbols and more. Meanwhile, the P-touch Editor Software for PCs and laptops allows users to create something truly unique by providing the option to upload and incorporate their own custom graphics and designs into their creations.

Launching with the P-touch Embellish ELITE is a new lineup of ~1 inch (24mm) P-touch Embellish Satin Ribbons and Decorative Tapes. These wider ribbons and tapes provide an elegant and eye-catching touch that leave a lasting impression on all your projects. With unique ribbon templates like vertical or repeating text, the P-touch Embellish ELITE allows you to easily create personalized accents to make every celebration, holiday, party, gift and occasion unique and special.

The P-touch Embellish ELITE and full selection of P-touch Embellish Satin Ribbons and Decorative Tapes are available to purchase only from Brother online.

