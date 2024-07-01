CRAFTSMAN®, Ace Hardware Foundation and Joe Gibbs Racing Rev up for the 18th Annual Racing for a Miracle Program, Supporting Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals

Ten children from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago selected as NASCAR driver Christopher Bell's honorary junior crew members

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is once again teaming up with the Ace Hardware Foundation and NASCAR driver Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing to support the 18th Annual Racing for a Miracle program, dedicated to supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

"Racing for a Miracle has always been about making a positive impact on the lives of children and their families," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. "We are proud to continue our tradition of supporting Racing for a Miracle and the incredible children joining us as honorary junior crew members. They each exemplify the spirit of resilience and determination we aim to support through our partnership with CMN Hospitals."

Over the past 18 years, Stanley Black & Decker and its brands have contributed more than $1.8M to the Racing for a Miracle program, in partnership with the Ace Hardware Foundation, to fund essential treatments and healthcare services at CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

This year, CRAFTSMAN will donate $100,000 to the Ace Hardware Foundation in support of CMN Hospitals during a celebratory tailgate event at Ace Hardware's Corporate Headquarters outside of Chicago on July 2. The tailgate event will also feature appearances by CRAFTSMAN® brand ambassador, HGTV host and auto-enthusiast Cristy Lee, and Ace Hardware's resident home expert and TV personality, Lou Manfredini.

Honorary Junior Crew Members to Unveil Bell's Car

This year's Racing for a Miracle program shines a spotlight on ten children from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, who will serve as honorary junior crew members for this year's race alongside Christopher Bell's No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Toyota Camry XSE. During the July 2 tailgate event at Ace Hardware's headquarters, junior crew members will help Bell unveil his car's paint scheme for the upcoming Chicago Street Race (July 7), adorned with unique artwork created by the young crew.

"The CRAFTSMAN Racing for a Miracle paint scheme is one I look forward to every year, it's always such a fun, creative design and I can't wait to see what the kids came up with," said Bell. "It's fun to watch the kids unveil the car and see their artwork come to life. We almost got them a win last year in Chicago, hopefully we can pull it off this year. CRAFTSMAN and Ace Hardware have raised a lot of money over the years for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and I'm proud to be a part of the program."

Ace Hardware Celebrates 100 Years with a Special CRAFTSMAN® Promotion

In honor of Ace Hardware's 100th anniversary and the Racing for a Miracle program, Ace Hardware stores are offering customers 20% off over 90 CRAFTSMAN products, with 10% of the purchase price being donated to local CMN Hospitals†. This offer is exclusive to ACE Hardware valid now through July 30, 2024 while supplies last.

Visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for updates on this year's Racing for a Miracle program.

†Offer valid only at available participating Ace Hardware store locations on qualifying CRAFTSMAN products purchased 6/26/2024 through 7/30/2024, while supplies last. Your store's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital will receive 10% of the pre-tax price on select CRAFTSMAN V20* products purchased at participating retailers, on acehardware.com, or in the Ace app from 6/26 -7/30/24. See store associate or visit https://www.acehardware.com/racing-for-a-miracle for details.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners and auto enthusiasts have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

