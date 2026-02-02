CRAFTSMAN® Kicks Off Championship Sunday with Chances to Win Prize Packs Totaling $20,000 in its "V20* Yard Line Giveaway" on Instagram Live

Enter the Game within the Game: Fans following the excitement on Instagram Live at @Craftsman can enter for a chance to win by commenting "V20 Giveaway" each time the ball enters the red zone.

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Championship Sunday, CRAFTSMAN®, the legendary tool brand from Stanley Black & Decker, is bringing fans closer to the action with a live, gamified giveaway that turns every red zone drive into a chance to win big. For the first time ever, CRAFTSMAN is launching a "game within the game" on Instagram, giving football fans the chance to win $20,000 in V20* cordless power tools and retailer gift cards each quarter—just for watching and playing along in real time.

Whenever the football crosses inside the traditional red zone, CRAFTSMAN will transform the 20-yard line into the "V20* Yard Line." Fans following the excitement on Instagram Live at @Craftsman can comment "V20 Giveaway" each time the ball enters the red zone for their chance at winning. One lucky winner will be chosen every quarter, making every drive a new opportunity to score.

"At CRAFTSMAN, we are always looking for new ways to get closer to DIYers and make home improvement as exciting as game day," said Wayne de Koker, President and General Manager, CRAFTSMAN. "With our big game giveaway, we are turning every red zone moment into a chance to put new tools and retailer gift cards into the hands of our followers to help tackle their next project."

How to Enter:

Agree to the giveaway's official rules and terms of use.

Follow @Craftsman on Instagram.

Tune in to CRAFTSMAN's Instagram Live on Championship Sunday, February 8, 2026, starting at 6:30 PM ET.

Comment "V20 Giveaway" whenever the ball crosses inside the 20-yard line.

One winner will be selected in a random drawing each quarter.

For full rules and more information, visit www.craftsman.com or follow @Craftsman on Instagram.

To rally fans and add to the excitement, CRAFTSMAN has teamed up with creators including Isaac Rochell, Darien Rencher, Christina Roki, Grant Sloan and the #CRAFTSMANCrew, who will join the action live throughout the night.

The CRAFTSMAN V20™ cordless power tool system delivers versatility and performance for every DIYer. From drills and drivers to trimmers and leaf blowers, the V20* platform powers a wide range of tools designed to help users tackle any project with confidence. For more information, visit www.craftsman.com.

CRAFTSMAN® V20 YARD LINE GIVEAWAY 2026: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Entry date for Activation One: 2/8/26 11:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") through 10:59:59 pm ET; entry date for Activation Two: 2/8/26 6:30 pm ET through the end of the Instagram livestream or 11:59:59 pm ET, whichever is sooner. For Official Rules and how to enter, go to: https://pages.craftsman.com/v20-yard-line-giveaway-2026/full-rules/. This Giveaway is open only to persons who are legal residents of USA (50 states or Wash., DC), and the age of majority in their state. Employees, their immediate families (spouse, domestic partner, children, siblings, parents, grandparents, grandchildren and step family members) and/or people living in the same household (related or not) of Sponsor, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., their affiliates (individually and collectively, "Giveaway Entities") are not eligible to enter. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Sponsored by CRAFTSMAN®, a division of Black & Decker (US) Inc., Towson, MD. Limit of one (1) Entry per person for Activation One; Multiple entries permitted per person for Activation Two. Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

