CRAFTSMAN® Shares Camping Tips to Help Plan for Your Next Adventure

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Kampgrounds of America Inc.'s (KOA) 2024 North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report, over the past decade the number of camping households has increased by 23% (16.5 million additional households). As more Americans embrace the outdoors, Stanley Black & Decker's iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is sharing tips and top product recommendations for both seasoned campers and first-time adventurers planning their next outdoor vacation.

"We know that having safe, reliable gear not only heightens the camping experience, it also builds confidence in the ability to feel comfortable in the outdoors," said Diane Eichler, senior vice president of marketing for KOA.

CRAFTSMAN camping essentials feature a variety of cordless and hand tools, storage solutions, and equipment to power and enhance the campsite experience.

"At CRAFTSMAN, we believe in equipping doers with the tools they need to succeed, whether they're working on a DIY project at home or embarking on an outdoor adventure," said Frank Malzone, CRAFTSMAN outdoor category manager. "Our tools and tips are designed to help you make the most of your time outside and ensure you're well-prepared for the great outdoors."

CRAFTSMAN CAMPING TIPS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Tip #1: Plan Ahead – Before you step out the door, spend time researching your destination, check the weather forecast and pack campsite necessities such as flashlights, maps and other provisions that will be helpful while you are away.

CRAFTSMAN Picks:

V20* Cordless 700-Lumen LED Rechargeable Power Tool Flashlight (CMCL050B): Illuminate your surroundings with this versatile light that delivers 350/700 LED lumen for maximum output, ideal for both camping and home use.

Illuminate your surroundings with this versatile light that delivers 350/700 LED lumen for maximum output, ideal for both camping and home use. V20* Cordless 2500-Lumen LED Rechargeable Power Tool Flashlight (CMCL060B): For even more brightness, this spotlight provides excellent lighting performance with four high-power LEDs, producing a maximum of 2,500 lumens and beam distance of up to 1,600 feet.

Tip #2: Camp with Confidence – Safety should always be a priority during any camping trip. For starters, have an emergency plan in place and inform someone of your whereabouts to ensure you're prepared for unexpected situations. Before hitting the road, pack a well-stocked first-aid kit and, more importantly, have the right tools handy for setting up your campsite and communicating to your friends and family as needed.

CRAFTSMAN Picks:

Push and Flip Folding Pocket Knife (CMHT10354): A versatile tool for any camper, this knife features a stainless steel blade that protects against rust and corrosion, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and everyday tasks around the home.

A versatile tool for any camper, this knife features a stainless steel blade that protects against rust and corrosion, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and everyday tasks around the home. 28-oz. Dead Blow Hammer (CMHT54166): Strike in tent stakes with ease using a dead blow hammer, ensuring your tent is securely set up.

Strike in tent stakes with ease using a dead blow hammer, ensuring your tent is securely set up. V20* USB Power Source (CMCB002B): Ensure your safety by keeping communication devices charged using a USB power source.

Ensure your safety by keeping communication devices charged using a USB power source. V20* Power Inverter (CMCB1150B): Stay prepared for emergencies with a 150W power inverter. Charge a wide variety of devices with Type-C, Type-A and AC connections.

Tip # 3: Keep Yourself Organized - From toiletries to s'mores supplies, keeping your gear organized and protected with portable and durable storage is crucial. This level of preparedness not only helps with maintaining a tidy campsite, but it also ensures that you can quickly find what you need when you need it without losing time searching high and low.

CRAFTSMAN Picks:

30, 40 or 50-Gallon Latching Totes (CMXXPBP): Available in various sizes, these totes are large enough for most storage needs and compact enough for easy carrying, perfect for both camping trips and home organization.

Available in various sizes, these totes are large enough for most storage needs and compact enough for easy carrying, perfect for both camping trips and home organization. VERSASTACK™ 30 Gallon Chest (CMST17870): Stackable, portable and customizable, this chest is designed to ensure gear stays safe and dry.

Tip #4: Make Your Experience a Fun One – Having the right gear is the easiest way to make your camping trip more enjoyable and comfortable. Whether it's keeping the bugs at bay or enjoying a cozy campfire, these tools can help you elevate your outdoor experience so you can focus on having a great time.

CRAFTSMAN Picks:

Smokeless Wood Burning Fire Pit (CMXBHBB17004): Gather around the campfire and enjoy the warmth without all the smoke. This advanced high-efficiency burn design creates more heat while producing 70% less smoke compared to a traditional wood-burning fire pit.

Gather around the campfire and enjoy the warmth without all the smoke. This advanced high-efficiency burn design creates more heat while producing 70% less smoke compared to a traditional wood-burning fire pit. V20 Mosquito Repellent (Bare Tool) (CMCE560B-2): Keep the bugs at bay with this device that creates a 20-Ft zone of protection against mosquitoes, ideal for the campsite, backyard, poolside, patio, deck, or other outdoor spaces.

All products are available in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold. To learn more about CRAFTSMAN camping essentials, visit www.craftsman.com and begin planning your next camp out by visiting https://koa.com/.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

