CRAFTSMAN® Unveils 3 New Multi-Use Inflator Products

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alton Industry LTD Group, a licensee of CRAFTSMAN®, has introduced three new versatile inflation tools designed to simplify everyday tasks and enhance on-the-go convenience for auto enthusiasts, DIYers, and travelers. These innovative products combine portability, multi-functionality and ease of use, setting a new standard for inflation solutions. The new products are the USB 12-Volt Cordless Inflator and Power Source ($49.98), the V20 3-in-1 Inflator/Vacuum/Blower (Tool Only) ($79.98), and the 0.5 Gallon Wall Mountable & Portable Air Compressor ($159.00) all available at Lowe's in store and online and Craftsman.com.

"Alton and CRAFTSMAN®, continue to bring innovation and compelling products to the market," said Michael Roach, Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing. "These new product launches show our capabilities to deliver great inflation solutions to the DIY consumer."

The USB 12-Volt Cordless Inflator and Power Source is a compact powerhouse, delivering robust inflation capabilities wherever you need them. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it ideal for roadside emergencies or quick inflation needs while traveling. This device is engineered for dependability, providing reliable service even in demanding situations. Its lightweight and portable design makes it easy to store and transport, ensuring it's always ready when you need it. The device's small size belies its impressive power, making it a truly indispensable tool for anyone who needs reliable on-the-go inflation.

The 0.5 Gallon Wall Mountable & Portable Air Compressor provides a space-saving solution for DIY garage tasks. Its convenient wall-mounted design keeps it readily accessible while maximizing valuable garage space. This practical design feature is perfect for those who value efficiency and organization. The compressor's powerful performance ensures quick and efficient inflation for various applications, making it an indispensable tool for any home workshop. Its robust build ensures long-term reliability, making it a worthwhile investment for any DIY enthusiast.

The V20 3-in-1 Inflator/Vacuum/Blower (Tool Only) is the ultimate multi-purpose tool, combining three essential functions into one convenient device. This innovative design eliminates the need for separate tools, streamlining cleaning and inflation tasks. This versatile device is a time-saver, combining the functions of a vacuum cleaner, blower, and inflator into a single, easy-to-use tool. Its efficient performance across all three functions makes it a highly effective solution for a wide range of tasks. The 3-in-1 design is perfect for those who value convenience and efficiency, eliminating the need for multiple tools.

These products are designed to simplify tasks and enhance convenience. The focus on user experience is evident in the intuitive design and ease of use of each tool. The innovative features, such as the integrated phone charger in the USB 12-Volt Cordless Inflator and Power Source and the 3-in-1 functionality of the Vacuum/Blower/Inflator, highlight Alton Industry LTD Group's commitment to providing practical and efficient solutions as a licensee partner.

The company's dedication to quality ensures that these products will provide reliable performance making them a valuable investment for any user. Visit https://www.lowes.com/pl/air-tools-compressors/craftsman/4294813361-3252463372 to explore the full range of products at Lowes.com.

About Alton Industry LTD Group

Alton is a leading vertically integrated manufacturing company committed to engineering, designing, and distributing high-quality, performance-driven products across multiple segments. With a relentless focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Alton delivers top-of-the-line solutions that empower everyday tasks. As a trusted licensee for Stanley Black & Decker, we collaborate closely to bring innovative and reliable products to market, ensuring exceptional quality and performance. From product ideation to supply chain control, in-store placement, and online promotion, Alton seamlessly drives results that position us as an industry leader. Discover more about how we redefine excellence at altoncorporate.com.

