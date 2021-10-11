CRAFTSMAN® Unveils New V-Series™ Line of Premium Tools for Automotive and Industrial Use, Backed by a Lifetime Warranty

"From classic car restorations to heavy-duty industrial applications, CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ tools are made to handle the demands of professional level users," said Jillian Shute, Vice President, Automotive Solutions. "We designed this premium line of tools for those who don't shy away from a frame-off restoration or face demanding conditions at a work site. What's more, they're backed by a full lifetime warranty."

V-Series™ bit-drivers, hex keys and T-Handles are manufactured with innovative X-Tract Technology™, which removes fasteners up to 50 percent rounded while also helping to prevent rounding or stripping of new fasteners. The geometrically designed X-Tract Technology™ grooves create additional engagement points for gripping within a rounded screw, while also reducing interior stress when turning to help prevent rounding of new fasteners. Additionally, all V-Series™ bit-drivers, hex keys and T-Handles are manufactured using premium S2 steel for strength and durability.

Constructed with precision engineered gears, V-Series™ ratchets provide improved tool life and durability. All-metal ratchets are designed with three knurled zones for gripping, while bi-material handles allow for comfort and grip. V-Series™ ratchets also include an enclosed head, recessed directional lever and short arc swings allowing end users to access fasteners in tight spaces without sacrificing strength.

Available in SAE and metric measures, the V-Series™ line offers a complete range of combination, reversible ratcheting and extra-long ratcheting wrench sets designed with an I-beam panel for strength and comfort. These wrenches feature a new extended box end design that enables access to fasteners in recessed positions. Sets include a vertical wrench rack intended to fit most metal storage drawers, providing a compact and portable organization method.

Socket sets, storage rails and accessories in the V-Series™ product line are engineered for performance. All socket sets feature an off-corner design and expert-grade 6-point socket geometry that maximizes the tool's torque on the flats of fasteners. For enhanced socket-to-fastener action, sockets are chamfered and tapered. In addition, the line includes low profile magnetic socket rails for storage and organization which are available in orange or green high visibility colors.

Proven to be up to 10X more durable* with precision machined tips and premium alloy steel, V-Series™ screwdrivers are designed with the auto and industrial professional in mind blending precision, torque and control. Screwdrivers feature soft touch grips with 2X solvent protection** against common solvents. Larger sizes also include a wide bolster with ample space to grip and wrench when additional torque is required.

CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ tools will be available this fall at select CRAFTSMAN retailers. Select product information follows below.

SKU Product Name MSRP CMMT87300V 12PC. SAE Combination Wrench Set $74.98 CMHT26161V 8PC. X-Tract Technology™ Metric T-Handle Set $64.98 CMMT86324V 3/8" Drive Comfort Grip Ratchet $54.98 CMMT17380V 13PC. 1/2" Drive SAE 6-Point Socket Set $64.98 CMHT26159V 13PC. X-Tract Technology™ SAE L-Key $49.98

To learn more about the full V-Series™ professional line and all CRAFTSMAN tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com/V-Series.

*On average when tested versus Craftsman 1/4" slotted CMHT65059

** Tested on 2X more solvents than required by ASME standard B107.600

About CRAFTSMAN®:

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Press Releases | CRAFTSMAN ®

Media Contact

Lindsay Fennell

Senior PR Manager

(724) 205-0640

Debora Raymond

Vice President, Public Relations

(203) 640-8054

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN