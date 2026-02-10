Craftsman's Choice, Leading Minnesota Siding Contractor, Honored with 2025 James Hardie President's Club Award

Recognition coincides with Craftsman's Choice's 25th year in the James Hardie™ ALLIANCE program

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftsman's Choice has been named a 2025 James Hardie President's Club Award winner, recognizing the company's exceptional craftsmanship, consistent performance, and commitment to delivering an outstanding homeowner experience. The award places Craftsman's Choice among an elite group of top-performing siding replacement contractors nationwide.

Craftsman’s Choice President Ben Juncker (center) accepts the 2025 President’s Club Award alongside Cyndal Norman, Marketing Director, and Ryan Hicks, Production Manager. The award was presented by Paul Gentzel, Mark Wallace, and Josh Miller, Senior Sales Directors at James Hardie Building Products, recognizing Craftsman’s Choice’s continued excellence and performance.

The James Hardie President's Club Award represents the highest level of achievement within the James Hardie contractor network. Craftsman's Choice has earned this distinction every year since the award's inception. In addition, 2025 marks a significant milestone for the company as it concludes 25 years in the James Hardie™ ALLIANCE program, reflecting sustained excellence and a long-standing partnership built on quality and performance.

Since it began working with James Hardie in 2000, Craftsman's Choice has specialized in the installation of high-performance fiber cement siding engineered for durability, beauty, and climate-specific performance—particularly in Minnesota's demanding weather conditions.

"Craftsman's Choice consistently delivers on our promise of Resilient Beauty™ for customers throughout Minnesota," said John Madson, Chief Sales Officer at James Hardie Building Products. "Their professionalism, quality workmanship, and long-term commitment to excellence make them a deserving President's Club recipient once again."

Marc Setty, Senior Director Remodeling Segment, highlighted the significance of the company's longevity and leadership:

"Craftsman's Choice exemplifies what it means to be a President's Club contractor. As they conclude 25 years in the James Hardie™ ALLIANCE program, their consistency, product expertise, and ability to deliver high-performance, beautifully executed homes year after year is truly exceptional within our contractor network."

The President's Club Award is reserved for contractors who exemplify the highest standards of product expertise, installation excellence, customer service, and business integrity. Craftsman's Choice's continued recognition reflects its focus on precision craftsmanship, innovation, and long-term value for homeowners.

For more information about Craftsman's Choice and its award-winning exterior remodeling services, visit www.craftsmanschoice.com

About Ben Juncker and Craftsman's Choice

Ben Juncker is a home siding expert and the Founder & President of Craftsman's Choice in Minneapolis, MN. Ben started his company in 1998 and they installed their first James Hardie job in 2000. Since that time Craftsman's Choice has become one of the nation's top siding replacement contractors.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible* and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm.

*Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

