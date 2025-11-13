CraftsyTV Brings Creative How-To Content to Samsung TV Plus

Edutainment FAST channel offers exciting, expert-led tutorials and holiday programming for makers of all skill levels.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TN Marketing, the Minnesota-based international media company behind Craftsy, announced today that CraftsyTV is now streaming as a free ad-supported television (FAST) channel on Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus viewers can now enjoy 24/7 access to CraftsyTV's expert-led DIY programming, featuring creative tutorials in knitting, crochet, painting, baking, quilting, sewing, and more. The channel delivers a continuous stream of inspiring, educational, and entertaining content designed for makers of all skill levels.

DIY Giftshop Programming Block on CraftsyTV

The launch kicks off with DIY Giftshop, a special holiday programming block packed with tutorials, tips, and clever crafting hacks—from handmade gifts and festive décor to edible treats. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artisan, DIY Giftshop offers something for every maker.

"Partnering with Samsung TV Plus is an exciting step for CraftsyTV," said Jim Kopp, President of TN Marketing, parent company of CraftsyTV. "This service allows us to reach millions of viewers who share a passion for learning and creating. We're thrilled to inspire creativity through accessible, high-quality how-to content."

CraftsyTV is available now on Samsung TV Plus on channel 2144. To learn more, visit https://www.craftsy.com/craftsytv/.

About TN Marketing

TN Marketing is a global media company that creates highly engaged communities of experts, enthusiasts, and hobbyists. With a presence in over 170 countries, the company is dedicated to engaging people with their passions and empowering them to explore their interests and unleash their creativity. The company creates high-quality instructional video content that spans various creative categories such as knitting, baking, sewing, painting, paper crafts, embroidery, woodworking, crocheting, and many more. TN Marketing's mission is to build a global community of individuals who are passionate about learning new skills and techniques and eager to share their knowledge and experience with others. For more information, please visit www.tnmarketing.com .

FOR MEIDA INQUIRIES CONTACT

Barrett Evans

[email protected]

SOURCE CraftsyTV