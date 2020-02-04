Crafty Apes Acquires Vancouver-Based CVD VFX

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafty Apes, a full-service visual effects company with studios in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York, is pleased to announce that it has acquired CVD VFX, an award-winning, full-service visual effects studio based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CVD, founded in 2014 by Chris van Dyck, specializes in CG and compositing, game cinematics, concept and design services for film, network episodic and streaming content producers.

"Known for their high-quality work on titles like Stranger Things and Westworld, we think CVD is the ideal complement to Crafty Apes. We are excited to partner with Chris and the CVD team to expand our international pool of creative talent to nearly 200 staff VFX Supervisors, Producers, 2D and 3D artists and on-set consultants and serve the growing demand for VFX services based out of Vancouver," said Jason Sanford, Co-Founder of Crafty Apes.

"We have carved out an exciting niche at our shop, and with Crafty's support, we are excited to be able to serve our customers in new markets, continue growing our team and remain focused on quality and sustainability," said Chris Van Dyck, who will continue in his role as Head of Studio at CVD.

Tim LeDoux, Co-Founder of Crafty Apes added, "We are excited to expand into Vancouver as part of our ongoing strategy to opportunistically enter attractive new markets, and we are thrilled to partner with CVD, which has a great team and a commitment to quality and creativity that aligns well with Crafty Apes."

About CVD VFX

CVD VFX is a full-service visual effects studio based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Focusing on compositing and photoreal CG content, CVD is recognized for consistently and professionally delivering the highest quality in VFX. CVD's work can be seen on Stranger Things, Fargo, Westworld, and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events. For more information, visit www.cvdvfx.com.

About Crafty Apes

Crafty Apes, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, is a full-service visual effects company with studios in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. Founded by Chris LeDoux, Jason Sanford and Tim LeDoux, Crafty Apes has a talented roster of creative and production supervisors that offer a full suite of VFX services, including set supervision, VFX consultation, 2D compositing and CG animation, digital cosmetics, previsualization and look development. Crafty Apes' work can be seen on critically acclaimed content such as Hobbs and Shaw, Spider-man: Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Just Mercy, and Star Trek: Picard. For more information, visit www.craftyapes.com. Media inquiries contact Marilyn Lintel at 404.625.9819 or Marilyn@storylinepublicrelations.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of capital under management, provides equity capital to growing lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $350 million in revenue and are in the media, business services, industrial services, software or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

SOURCE Crafty Apes

