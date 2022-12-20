Crafty Appoints fabric CEO Faisal Masud to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafty , the centralized platform providing food and beverage solutions for global offices and remote workers, today announces the appointment of Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric, to its Board of Directors. Crafty partnered with Greycroft, one of Crafty's major investors, to identify talented individuals for Director roles. Masud's extensive experience building and operating large-scale e-commerce businesses, differentiated him from a list of exceptionally qualified candidates. He joins the Board as the company's first independent Director.

Faisal Masud, new Crafty Board Member and CEO of fabric

Masud brings 20+ years of experience at some of the world's top organizations, many of which have direct relevance to Crafty's business model. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Wing⁠—an Alphabet moonshot, previously part of the GoogleX portfolio of companies. Prior to Alphabet, he was Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Staples, running their online business as the 5th biggest online retailer in the world, in addition to managing global customer service teams. Previous roles also include Vice President of Groupon Goods at Groupon, Senior Director of Global Shipping at eBay, and Director of AmazonBasics at Amazon.

"We are thrilled to welcome Faisal as our first independent board member to our Board," said Nate Rosenstock, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Crafty. "Faisal has played major roles in some of the large-scale enterprises that have inspired Crafty's business model. That experience, coupled with his ability to successfully scale startups into mature companies, will help us achieve our ambitious growth goals while delivering on our mission to help the world's biggest brands craft a better workplace."

Masud is currently the Chief Executive Officer of fabric, the industry's most modular and scalable commerce platform to empower retailers to accelerate growth across all channels. He has previously served on the boards of FinishLine, Workhuman, and Shadow.

"The employee experience is becoming much more important in attracting and retaining top talent, and I am so impressed with Crafty's data-driven approach to helping companies gain critical insight into their spending while also providing an exceptional experience for their teams," said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric and new Crafty board member. "Successful startups need to scale while finding the balance between creativity/innovation, and operational excellence. I'm excited to work with the smart Crafty team to build on their successes thus far."

About Crafty

Crafty is a centralized platform for workplaces to manage food, beverage, and supplies for their in-office, remote, and hybrid teams across the globe. Founded in 2015, our mission is to help companies craft better workplaces. From G2 to CME Group to Yelp, we work with the world's biggest brands to harness the power of food and beverage to foster a culture of employee connectivity and increase workplace productivity. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and the Bay area, Crafty manages over 260 global client offices and serves over 300,000 employees per month. To learn more, visit craftydelivers.com.

