Crafty Counter Launches Deviled WunderEggs Nationwide at Whole Foods Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafty Counter, the innovative company behind plant-based Hard Boiled WunderEggs, is thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of Deviled WunderEggs, now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across the United States. This new product marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize plant-based eating with delightful and memorable culinary experiences.

Deviled WunderEggs: A Plant-Based Culinary Marvel

We're hyped to introduce you to our latest star: Deviled WunderEggs! Deviled WunderEggs come in a tray of your beloved hard-boiled WunderEggs made of the "egg" white only, and a sachet of pre-made deviled egg filling, made in collaboration with Fabalish Classic Vegan Mayo. Deviled WunderEggs have a shelf life of up to 135 days and need to be refrigerated. To ensure the freshness of our product, we ship orders between Monday and Wednesday 2 p.m. PST via FedEx 2-day Delivery. All orders received Get ready for a treat, because your favorite classic is now all-vegan! Introducing Deviled WunderEggs, the 100% plant-based twist on the beloved egg dish! We're thrilled to present our latest sensation, the first-ever ready-to-eat Vegan Deviled Eggs, showcasing our unwavering commitment to redefining plant-based eating. We have partnered with Fabalish to bring you a much-loved appetizer. The rich, creamy, classic mayo made with the magic of aquafaba is the perfect ingredient to elevate our Devil

Deviled WunderEggs are a groundbreaking addition to our product lineup, designed to bring the beloved flavors of traditional deviled eggs to plant-based enthusiasts and curious eaters alike. Each Deviled WunderEgg includes a ready-to-eat squeeze-and-twirl "Devilish Wunder Mix" sachet, featuring the creamy, tangy essence of classic deviled eggs. This mix is made in collaboration with Fabalish Foods' Classic Vegan Mayo, another innovative plant-based brand that uses upcycled Aquafaba to create environmentally conscious condiments. Fabalish Foods' dedication to reducing food waste and promoting sustainable practices aligns perfectly with the values of Crafty Counter.

An Invitation to Enjoy

We invite everyone to visit their nearest Whole Foods Market to stock up on Deviled WunderEggs, perfect for gatherings, picnics, or a delightful snack.

About Crafty Counter

Crafty Counter is an Austin, TX based company dedicated to creating products that not only nourish the body but also make plant-based eating wonderful. Our commitment to sustainability and whole food nutrition drives us to craft foods that are as good for the planet as they are for the palate.

Contact Information

For press inquiries, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: ((512) 643-2412

Visit our website at www.craftycounter.com for more information.

SOURCE Crafty Counter