Crafty Counter Launches Deviled WunderEggs Nationwide at Whole Foods Market
Jun 27, 2024, 11:35 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafty Counter, the innovative company behind plant-based Hard Boiled WunderEggs, is thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of Deviled WunderEggs, now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across the United States. This new product marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize plant-based eating with delightful and memorable culinary experiences.
Deviled WunderEggs: A Plant-Based Culinary Marvel
Deviled WunderEggs are a groundbreaking addition to our product lineup, designed to bring the beloved flavors of traditional deviled eggs to plant-based enthusiasts and curious eaters alike. Each Deviled WunderEgg includes a ready-to-eat squeeze-and-twirl "Devilish Wunder Mix" sachet, featuring the creamy, tangy essence of classic deviled eggs. This mix is made in collaboration with Fabalish Foods' Classic Vegan Mayo, another innovative plant-based brand that uses upcycled Aquafaba to create environmentally conscious condiments. Fabalish Foods' dedication to reducing food waste and promoting sustainable practices aligns perfectly with the values of Crafty Counter.
An Invitation to Enjoy
We invite everyone to visit their nearest Whole Foods Market to stock up on Deviled WunderEggs, perfect for gatherings, picnics, or a delightful snack.
About Crafty Counter
Crafty Counter is an Austin, TX based company dedicated to creating products that not only nourish the body but also make plant-based eating wonderful. Our commitment to sustainability and whole food nutrition drives us to craft foods that are as good for the planet as they are for the palate.
Contact Information
For press inquiries, please contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: ((512) 643-2412
Visit our website at www.craftycounter.com for more information.
