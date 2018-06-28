Craig Allan Ahrens Joins Ankura as Managing Director

Over the course of his career, Mr. Ahrens has collaborated with leading organizations across the healthcare industry, from academic medical centers and government healthcare providers to complex healthcare systems and private medical groups. Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Ahrens was a leader in the physician enterprise practice at BDC Consulting, and was previously a senior director in FTI Consulting's health solutions practice. At BDC Consulting, Mr. Ahrens advised clients on strategy, hospital improvement, physician organization, productivity, healthcare delivery strategy, and patient access.

Marc-Philip Ferzan, Ankura Senior Managing Director, stated, "We are thrilled to have Craig join the Ankura team. His unique expertise in both the operational and provider side of the healthcare industry will augment Ankura's healthcare offerings to further support our clients as they navigate a changing landscape. With the ongoing disruption and consolidation in the industry, adding Craig to our deep bench of multi-disciplinary experts and cutting-edge technology and analytics capabilities comes at the right time to help our clients make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals."

Prior to entering the consulting field, Mr. Ahrens began his career as an executive in the system strategic planning and medical group departments of BJC Healthcare in Saint Louis, Missouri and also held several operational leadership roles. Beyond his professional career, Mr. Ahrens has taught healthcare management courses at multiple universities and has been an esteemed mentor to students interested in entering the field.

"I am honored to join Ankura's talented and deeply experienced team of industry professionals, and to work at a firm that places the upmost importance on authenticity and serving as a trusted advisor to clients," said Craig Ahrens. "Ankura has mastered client delivery by utilizing a differentiated approach that encourages cross-expertise collaboration across the firm. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across the firm's healthcare verticals to develop impactful solutions for the tough challenges our clients are confronting in the healthcare industry today."

