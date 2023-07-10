Craig Ault Joins Honour Capital as Chief Revenue Officer & EVP

News provided by

Honour Capital

10 Jul, 2023, 08:15 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honour Capital Co-Founders Brian Slipka and Shea Huston today announced the hiring of Craig Ault as chief revenue officer and executive vice president.

"We are pleased to announce that we have added Craig to our team," said Slipka. "Initially as the chief revenue officer, Craig will be a member of our executive team and will have responsibility for all aspects of the sales and business development efforts at Honour Capital."

Continue Reading

"Craig is a proven leader with many ideas for how he can help Honour Capital grow," said Huston. "In addition, he is drawn to our company's purpose and will be a great fit with our servant leadership culture." 

"Positive culture in a company is critical and starts from the top," said Ault. "I will work to enhance a culture of teamwork and leveraging the team's diverse skillsets, experience, and perspectives to grow the business. I am excited to have the opportunity to help people find their path to a well-balanced life."

Ault comes to Honour Capital with over two decades of experience in capital finance. Early in his career, he worked at CSI Leasing, one of the premier IT lessors in the industry, where he worked to build a global sales effort and led the sales operation until the sale of the business. After the sale of CSI, he moved to the banking industry and helped to develop the leasing division for Wintrust Commercial Finance (division of Wintrust Bank). Most recently, Ault served as the national sales director for a San Francisco-based independent equipment leasing company, ATEL Capital Group, where he grew the company's originations.

Ault earned a bachelor of education degree and a master of education degree at the University of MissouriColumbia.

Minneapolis-based Honour Capital provides strategic, purpose-driven capital financing. More information is available at www.honour-capital.com.

SOURCE Honour Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.