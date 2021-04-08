Craig Biorn Announces the Release of Bilan's Journey of Hope

MIAMI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilan's Journey of Hope written by Craig Biorn is his debut 100 page story about his wife, Bilan and her incredible past experience as a Somali teenage girl.

During a violent uprising, Bilan is forced to flee her country with her family, leaving everything behind. Afraid and armed with nothing but faith, Bilan struggles to protect her loved ones and find a safe place in the midst of chaos. Based on a true story during the 1991 Somali Civil War, 'Bilan's Journey of Hope' is an incredible story of survival, love for God and family, and hope.

Bilan's Journey of Hope Craig Biorn and Bilan

Bilan's Journey of Hope will be officially released on April 22, 2021, in the form of ebook and paperback. The book is being distributed by 60+ online stores across 170 countries such as Amazon, Apple Books, Target and Walmart. Biorn also painted the cover of the book. This captivating story is nonfiction, family friendly and based on a true story.

"Bilan's Journey of Hope is a riveting account of endurance! I could not lay the book down. I even shed a tear, EXCELLENT!!" - Suban Mohamed

Craig Biorn is an author, entrepreneur, artist, and thoroughbred horse fan. His debut book, Bilan's Journey of Hope, is a nonfiction about faith in the face of adversity. Craig grew up in the small town of Zumbrota, Minnesota. As a boy, he delivered papers on his bicycle, which is where he developed his passion for meeting new people and hearing their interesting stories. Today, he enjoys traveling with his family and listening to stories from around the world.

To purchase the book https://store.bookbaby.com/book/Bilans-Journey-of-Hope

To contact the Author Craig Biorn at 612.868.8489 or [email protected]

SOURCE Craig Biorn