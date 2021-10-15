Craig Biorn, Artist, is Nominated for the Brightside Empirical Review Award

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist, Craig Biorn, is nominated for the 2021 Brightside Empirical Review Award. This prestigious Award is based on a 5 Star Rating on these principals – E-experience, M-motivation, P-presentation, I-ideas, R-relevancy, I-innovation, C-creativity, A-accolades, L-leadership. The Brightside Empirical Review Award places relevant special missions globally and harnesses their need for special attention. The panel will make its determination on November 15, 2021, and e-awards will be presented virtually on ZOOM on Thursday December 9 between 10am – 3pm EST with other honorees, special host guest and attendees.

Craig Biorn with his original painting, "The Gate of Eternity." Brightside Empirical Review Award

Biorn is a seasoned and well matured artist who produces art that's relevant and symbolically motivating. His art will premiere at the Fall High Point Brightside Global Trade 2021 Fall Edition.

Of the special collection selected from the Biorn artwork "The Gate of Eternity" a limited edition painting reminding us of the recent catastrophic era we are in as we bounce back from COVID-19 to look beyond today and into tomorrow with GOD's promises for life.

"Biorn a self-made artist is persistent and resilient honing his mother's skills, talent and calibrations. We see the vision in his work that's why we chose to nominate him for this award and his eye-catching colors of depth". Elton R Brewington, Producer, Managing Editor of Brightside Global Trade and Elizabeth Brewington Editor, Reviewer for the Brightside Empirical Review Award.

The limited edition painting of "The Gate of Eternity" and others will be available for multiple commercial licenses use of the Biorn 2021 Art Collection to Furniture, Furnishing and Décor featured in the Fall Edition of Brightside Global Trade spotlighting the High Point Market coverage of five exciting days in home fashion.

The High Point Market is the largest furnishings industry trade show in the world, bringing more than 75,000 people to High Point, North Carolina, every six months. Serious retail home furnishings buyers, interior designers, architects, and others in the home furnishings industry can be found in High Point twice a year because if you can't find it in High Point…it probably doesn't exist. Current Demographics: 180 Buildings,12 million Square Feet of Showspace,75,000 Attendees Each Market, More Than 2000 Exhibitors,100+ Countries Represented, Tens of Thousands of New Product Introductions, approximately 10% of Attendees Are International (Source: www.highpointmarket.org)

Biorn is known for his acrylic paintings of landscape and abstract work. Many of his pieces have not only been sold as original work, but in limited edition prints. Biorn is also an author of two books.

Bilan's Journey of Hope

About the Book: During a violent uprising, a teenage girl named Bilan is forced to flee her country with her family, leaving everything behind. Afraid and armed with nothing but faith, Bilan struggles to protect her loved ones and find a safe place in the midst of chaos. Based on a true story during the 1991 Somali Civil War, 'Bilan's Journey of Hope' is an incredible story of survival, hope, love for God and family.

Bah Bah for Barbara

About the Book: During the summer of 1957, a teenage girl named Barbara Luhman decides to compete at the County Fair with a 4-H lamb. Determined and competitive, Barbara carefully chooses a lamb, but faces competition and an unexpected surprise from some of her siblings. As the date of the fair draws near, Barbara and her lamb prepare in their quest for a purple ribbon. 'Bah Bah for Barbara' is a heartfelt true story of growing up on a family farm in Goodhue, Minnesota.

About Brightside Global Trade – Multichannel Magazine recently launched its Online TV during COVID19 featuring Authors, Artists, Healthcare Practitioners, Designers all to empower Veteran Owned Business, Women Owned Business, Minority Owned Business, and all business to push forward during COVID19 and motivate people to get back to work. The Multichannel magazine hosts Online TV on YouTube, Online access 24/7 www.brightsideglobaltrade.org with Live/On-Demand Shows, Socials at their VIP Groups on Facebook, Linked and special mentions through SEO – Google, Twitter, Pinterest, and more channels to come. Highlights on Global and American Trade, Distribution, Retail, Export/Import, Family-Owned Business and Consumers at Large. Featuring Interviews, Reviews with Suppliers, Service Providers, Artists, Authors, Designers, Health and Wellness Practitioners, Travel and connecting people around the world to make our world brighter and more sustainable.

For more information visit www.brightsideglobaltrade.org/reviews.

Media Contact:

Craig Biorn

612.868.8489

[email protected]

SOURCE Craig Biorn