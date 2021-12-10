Craig Biorn, Artist, Receives 2021 Brightside Empirical Review Award

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9th, 2021 it was announced at the virtual Brightside Empirical Review (BER) Awards, the winner for 2021 is Craig Biorn.

Craig Biorn accepting his Brightside Empirical Review Award via Zoom Craig Biorn displaying his art piece "Lit"

This prestigious Award is based on a 5 Star Rating on these principals – E-experience, M-motivation, P-presentation, I-ideas, R-relevancy, I-innovation, C-creativity, A-accolades, L-leadership. The BER Award places relevant special missions globally and harnesses their need for special attention. The Brightside panel presented the red carpet virtual event on ZOOM. The e-awards had other honorees, special host guests and attendees.

The December Brightside Holiday Broadcast also launched Craig Biorn's new catalog, showing the viewing audience some of Biorn's artwork that is available for sale in commercial and consumer markets. Some of the designs of artwork are also available for licensing agreements. Craig shared insight to what inspired him to paint each piece.

"Biorn a self-made artist is persistent and resilient honing his mother's skills, talent and calibrations. We see the vision in his work that's why we chose to select him for this award and his eye-catching colors of depth," Elton R Brewington, Producer, Managing Editor of Brightside Global Trade and Elizabeth Brewington Editor, Reviewer for the Brightside Empirical Review Award.

Craig Biorn, born in 1961, has an interesting fact that he is a relative to the Norwegian born, Emil Biorn (1864–1935) who achieved national recognition as an American Painter. Emil's work was featured at the Minnesota State Fair in 1925 and at the Art Institute of Chicago between 1900 and 1912. There is a collection of Emil Biorn's work at Luther College in Decorah Iowa. Emil's works often depicted significant events in the history of Norway.

Craig's style of artwork is a colorful expression in landscape, still life and some abstract paintings. While his road of accomplishments looks auspicious, Craig is thankful to God for his gifted talents and achievements. His 2021 Art Collection was recently featured to the Furniture, Furnishing and Décor Industry at the High Point Market Tradeshow this past October. One can view his collection at www.craigbiorn.com.

