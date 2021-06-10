Craig Biorn Campaigns His Recent Books

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the release of Bilan's Journey of Hope on April 22nd, 2021, Craig Biorn, the author, is quickly experiencing the demands of promoting his debut book. He has added a second book to his roster, Bah Bah for Barbara.

Bilan's Journey of Hope is a fascinating story about Biorn's wife, Bilan, when she was a teenage girl in Somalia during the 1991 Somali Civil War. The book is being distributed by 60+ online stores across 170 countries. It is an entry in the 2021 Readers Favorite International Book Award Contest.

Craig Biorn at his book signing at Books & Books in Bal Harbour, FL Craig Biorn with his original book cover paintings he painted for his books, Bilan's Journey of Hope and Bah Bah for Barbara

"An inherently riveting read from cover to cover, and all the more impressive when considering it to be the author's debut as a novelist, "Bilan's Journey of Hope" showcases Craig Biorn's genuine flair for the kind of narrative storytelling that immediately engages and entertains with the kind of impact that will linger in the mind and memory long after the novel itself has been finished and set back upon the shelf -- making it an especially and unreservedly recommended addition to community library General Fiction collections," James A. Cox, Editor-in-Chief of Midwest Book Review.

Biorn has recently completed several events to promote his work. They vary from a live/on-demand presentation at a Brightside Media Virtual Event, a public book signing at Books & Books, Bal Harbour Shops in Bal Harbour, FL, media interviews etc. Marketing, promoting and selling ones work is just as important to creating it.

Despite all this activity, Biorn has managed to complete his second book, Bah Bah for Barbara. It is an entertaining and delightful story about his mother, Barbara, a 16 year old Midwest farm girl in the summer of 1957. The release date is set for July 22, 2021.

Gordy Kosfeld from KDHL Radio - 920 AM Faribault, Minnesota has invited Biorn for a LIVE ON-AIR Interview about his recent works. It will air 6-28-2021 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Central Time Zone.

Biorn has painted both the covers of his books and plans to continue this unique trend with his future works.

The books https://store.bookbaby.com/profile/craigbiorn

To contact the Author:

Craig Biorn

612-868-8489

[email protected]

SOURCE Craig Biorn