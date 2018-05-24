Craig Buffie, KeyCorp's Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Craig Buffie has served as KeyCorp's Chief Human Resources Officer since joining KeyCorp in 2013. "Craig has been instrumental in our company's growth over the last five years, transforming our leadership and talent development capabilities and guiding significant improvements to the employee experience at Key," said Beth Mooney, KeyCorp Chairman and CEO. "Craig also served in an integral role during our integration of First Niagara in 2016, co-leading the Transition Leadership Team. Craig has made an indelible mark on Key and will be missed."

Mooney noted that in addition to his contributions to KeyCorp's Human Resources function, Buffie has also served in the community on the Board of the Cleveland Play House.

Brian Fishel has served as KeyCorp's Chief Talent Officer since joining in 2013. Prior to this role, he served in various senior-level talent management and organization development roles for Bank of America, the Coca-Cola Company and Pizza Hut. At KeyCorp he has led all staffing, training, talent management and employee development activities. He holds both bachelors and master's degrees in Education from Miami University of Ohio. Fishel will report to Beth Mooney and become a member of Key's Executive Leadership Team.

"I am thrilled to have Brian join our executive team," said Mooney. "His 25-year career in human resources gives him the depth and breadth of experience to effectively lead Key's Human Resources Organization. I look forward to his partnership with Craig over the coming months as he transitions into his new role."

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.0 billion at March 31, 2018. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

