Craig Conover's Sewing Down South Flagship Store Celebrates Grand Opening This Weekend On King Street
Hundreds of customers expected to line up at the "Southern Charm" star's first brick and mortar sewing and lifestyle store on May 15th opening
May 14, 2021, 08:48 ET
CHARLESTON, S.C., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Personality Craig Conover is excited to announce Sewing Down South's flagship store opening and ribbon cutting at 493 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina, at 10:00 a.m. on May 15th, 2021. Hundreds of fans are expected to line up the morning of May 15th as the store's doors open to the public. Sewing Down South is Conover's sewing and lifestyle brand that continues to expand its successful range of products that now include apparel and kitchen accessories, with many limited, special edition releases and in-store exclusives coming to the King Street location. The retailer will be open seven days a week, during the week 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.
Opening day will feature fun for fans of Southern Charm and quality home goods alike. After the official ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m., the first 50 customers will receive complimentary bags with SDS merchandise. The first 100 customers in line will be entered in a digital raffle, where the winner will receive a $250 personal shopping spree with Conover that day. The King Street location will be the first place customers can find limited, special edition releases and the only place to purchase products designed exclusively for the store. Customers can buy the new Sewing Down South by Craig Conover Candle Collection, items from the SDS x Thomasville collaboration, and pose in front of the first-ever Instagram pillow wall, and, soon, customize their products at the BERNINA embroidery station. The store will also carry local artisan products, handpicked by Conover, introducing customers to some of Charleston's finest small businesses.
The physical location allows customers the joys of seeing and feeling firsthand Craig's Southern and Bahamian-inspired colors and patterns on pillows, aprons, and much more. They also might be able to meet Craig in person since he plans to offer live demonstrations and help patrons custom embroider pillows himself.
For media inquiries, high-resolution photography, and more information, please contact Deja Knight McMillan at (843) 412-0421 or [email protected].
About Sewing Down South: Sewing Down South was founded by Craig Conover, the star of Bravo's hit reality TV show, Southern Charm. Sewing has been a point of inspiration, an outlet for creativity, a method to decompress, and a way to stay true to himself. Craig carefully handpicks the patterns and designs, taking inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded. Sewing Down South is opening its first brick & mortar location at 493 King St., Ste. 101 Charleston, SC 29403. For more information, visit www.sewingdownsouth.com or follow along on social @sewingdownsouth
Media Contact:
Deja Knight McMillan
Pearl Public Relations
843.412.0421
[email protected]
SOURCE Sewing Down South
