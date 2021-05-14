Craig Conover's Sewing Down South Flagship Store Celebrates Grand Opening This Weekend On King Street

Opening day will feature fun for fans of Southern Charm and quality home goods alike. After the official ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m., the first 50 customers will receive complimentary bags with SDS merchandise. The first 100 customers in line will be entered in a digital raffle, where the winner will receive a $250 personal shopping spree with Conover that day. The King Street location will be the first place customers can find limited, special edition releases and the only place to purchase products designed exclusively for the store. Customers can buy the new Sewing Down South by Craig Conover Candle Collection, items from the SDS x Thomasville collaboration, and pose in front of the first-ever Instagram pillow wall, and, soon, customize their products at the BERNINA embroidery station. The store will also carry local artisan products, handpicked by Conover, introducing customers to some of Charleston's finest small businesses.

The physical location allows customers the joys of seeing and feeling firsthand Craig's Southern and Bahamian-inspired colors and patterns on pillows , aprons , and much more. They also might be able to meet Craig in person since he plans to offer live demonstrations and help patrons custom embroider pillows himself.

About Sewing Down South: Sewing Down South was founded by Craig Conover, the star of Bravo's hit reality TV show, Southern Charm. Sewing has been a point of inspiration, an outlet for creativity, a method to decompress, and a way to stay true to himself. Craig carefully handpicks the patterns and designs, taking inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded. Sewing Down South is opening its first brick & mortar location at 493 King St., Ste. 101 Charleston, SC 29403. For more information, visit www.sewingdownsouth.com or follow along on social @sewingdownsouth

