CRAIG D. LINDER SELECTED TO 2024 TOP 50 LAWYERS IN AMERICA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is proud to announce that Partner Craig D. Linder has been selected to the 2024 Top 50 Lawyers in America list for securities law. This prestigious accolade is part of the 10th annual list honoring a select group of 50 lawyers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and success within the securities law community in the Americas.

America's Top 50 Lawyers identifies and highlights the accomplishments of the nation's most distinguished and skilled attorneys in all fields of practice of law. Only 50 lawyers in each state will receive this honor and be selected for this esteemed membership. This honor is reserved for only the best lawyers who exhibit excellence in their practice. Of the 1.3 million attorneys practicing in the United States less than 0.5% of Attorneys and Firms will receive this distinction.

Mr. Linder's inclusion on the list underscores his exceptional skill, dedication, and significant contributions to his clients. Mr. Linder has over 28 years of experience as a securities lawyer to issuers and underwriters, specializing in public registration of securities (with particular emphasis as issuer's counsel in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of domestic and foreign private issuers (including, but not limited to, the Japanese practice at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis), registered direct offerings (RDOs), and confidentially marketed public offerings (CMPOs)), private investment in public equity transactions (PIPEs), and listing of securities on the NASDAQ and NYSE.

Some of Mr. Linder's most recent notable public offerings and listings as issuer's counsel at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis include IPO and listing of ADRs of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: SYT), IPO and listing of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR), IPO and listing of Hour Loop, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOUR), listing of fuboTV, Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), CMPO of Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), listing and RDOs of Novo Integrated Sciences (Nasdaq: NVOS), RDO of Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD), and listing and RDO of Virtra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI).

Mr. Linder's most recent notable public offerings as underwriter's counsel at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis include the IPO and listing of Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSE American: SDS), IPO and listing of Trio Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE American: TRIO) and the public offering and uplisting of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBQ).

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis is a national capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team represents issuers and underwriters and has completed transactions valued in excess of $10 billion. Founding partner Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of www.securitieslawblog.com, a leading resource for all capital markets topics.

For more information please visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863.

SOURCE Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC