Craig Frames Continues Expansion with Strategic Acquisition of FrameUSA

ITHACA, Mich., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major move to further strengthen its home decor market leadership, Craig Frames, a leading Michigan-headquartered picture frame manufacturer and retailer, has proudly announced its acquisition of FrameUSA, a prominent supplier of American-made frames. This acquisition marks another significant step in Craig Frames' ongoing expansion within the American framing industry.

The transaction complements Craig Frames' wide assortment of and unparalleled delivery time for its custom and semi-custom framing solutions with FrameUSA's extensive range of American-made frames and wholesale capabilities. This move further underscores Craig Frames' dedication to providing an ever-growing array of top-quality US-manufactured products to its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome FrameUSA into the Craig Frames family," stated Aaron Davis, CEO of Craig Frames. "This acquisition not only broadens our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment as a dynamic leader in the wall decor sector. It's our second major acquisition in the picture frame space, reflecting our strategic intent to continually expand through acquiring like-minded businesses."

Craig Frames signals a robust and strategic approach to growth, indicating that it remains well-positioned and financially equipped for future acquisitions in the framing industry. The company extends an open invitation to other businesses in the sector to explore potential collaborations and partnerships.

About Craig Frames:

Founded in 1993, Craig Frames is a premier manufacturer of custom and semi-custom picture frames based in Michigan. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the company offers a broad selection of frames and is committed to maintaining its local manufacturing operations, ensuring high quality and swift service.



For more details and a full list of its inventory, check out the Craig Frames' website at www.craigframes.com.

About FrameUSA:

Since its inception, FrameUSA has been a trusted source for American-made picture frames, known for its quality products and dedication to US manufacturing. FrameUSA's wide range of framing solutions has served countless customers, helping to preserve and display their most cherished memories.

