Craig Group Expands Conduit™: Board-Ready Scenario Planning, On Demand

Following a successful launch, Conduit™ moves beyond forecasting to deliver strategic GTM scenario planning for the middle market.

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Group today announced the expanded availability of Conduit™, the firm's intelligent revenue planning platform, now available for strategic GTM scenario planning, not just forecasting.

After a successful launch period with select private-equity–backed clients, Conduit™ is delivering measurable impact: early sessions have surfaced 10–15% growth improvements and uncovered millions in hidden EBITDA opportunities without additional spend.

Conduit Dashboard

"In one workshop, a client discovered $3 million in potential EBITDA simply by reallocating underperforming budget," said Summer Craig, Managing Director of Craig Group. "Conduit™ gives leadership teams the ability to model these choices before the quarter begins—seeing how every lever impacts performance, capacity, and profitability."

Designed for the $50M–$350M lower-middle market segment, Conduit™ connects sales, marketing, and finance data into a living, interactive planning canvas. Users can model scenarios in real time, compare outcomes, and align functions around one board-ready plan.

Key benefits include:

Faster board prep: scenario comparisons in minutes, not weeks.

Clear choices: see impact vs. baseline before committing budget or headcount.

Aligned execution: finance, sales, and marketing working from the same living plan.

"Conduit™ is where human expertise meets intelligent automation," Craig added. "It's built by operators, for operators, combining 15 years of RevOps experience with AI-driven insights that leaders can trust."

Conduit™ is available now to Craig Group clients and partners.

