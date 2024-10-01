Craig H. Neilsen Foundation Announces Jennifer French as 2024 Visionary Prize Awardee

Jennifer French honored for her unwavering advocacy and innovation in the spinal cord injury community.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craig H. Neilsen Foundation, the largest private funder of spinal cord injury (SCI) research, education, clinical training, and programmatic support in North America, proudly announces Jennifer French as the recipient of the 2024 Craig H. Neilsen Visionary Prize. The award, accompanied by an unrestricted $1 million, celebrates Jennifer's exceptional contributions as a leader, advocate, and innovator in the world of SCI.

Jen French, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Neurotech Network. A leading advocate for the advancement of neurotechnology therapies and treatments, French has dedicated her career to raising awareness and providing resources to individuals affected by spinal cord injury.

"The Visionary Prize was established to recognize individuals that are changing the world for people living with SCI. Jennifer's dedication and willingness to give of herself reflect the values important to Craig H. Neilsen during his lifetime," said Kym Eisner, Executive Director of the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation. "By acknowledging Jennifer with this award, Craig's legacy lives on through her."

Jennifer French, founder of Neurotech Network, a Paralympian, and a dedicated advocate for those with spinal cord injuries, became a tetraplegic following a snowboarding accident. Her personal experience led her to pursue advancements in neurotechnology, particularly in functional electrical stimulation (FES), allowing individuals with paralysis to regain movement. French's work has inspired new approaches to rehabilitation, providing hope and independence to countless individuals.

In response to receiving the Visionary Prize, French was shocked, sharing her appreciation: "I can't even explain how I feel about this award. Knowing how much it means to the community and what it embodies, there's no higher honor."

The Neilsen Visionary Prize honors the legacy of Craig H. Neilsen, who, after sustaining an SCI, became a visionary businessman and a pioneer in advocating for innovative science and community programming for people living with SCI. Established in 2020, the Visionary Prize is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate boldness, determination, and innovation, elevating the quality of life for those with SCI.

The Craig H. Neilsen Foundation is the largest private funder of spinal cord injury research, rehabilitation, clinical training, and programmatic support in the United States and Canada. The Foundation supports scientific, charitable, and educational organizations that conduct spinal cord injury research and training and funds grassroots initiatives that provide services to individuals living with spinal cord injury. The Foundation is dedicated to helping individuals with SCI live full and productive lives as active participants in their communities.

