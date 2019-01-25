MARQUETTE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Heinonen is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Realtor in the field of Residential Real Estate in recognition of his role at Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors.

It is at Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors where Heinonen has chosen to make a name for himself in his profession. With its inception in 1927, Coldwell Banker Schmidt was founded by Harold F. Schmidt. The company is the largest and most successful real estate company in northern Michigan. With over 1,100 associates working out of 65 offices in Michigan, the company prides on their exceptional staff and their ability to demonstrate their expertise in the realty field.



A distinguished professional in the industry of realty, Craig Heinonen began his career 4 years ago as a solo agent working for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors. Prior to embarking into the real estate field, Heinonen worked as a engineer technician with focus on inspecting and testing. A prominent expert in the field, Heinonen went on to pursue his true passion as he entered the realty profession.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Heinonen attended Michigan Technological University and earned an Associate's Degree in Civil Engineering Technology. Later, he went on to attend Northern Michigan University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Construction Management.

In recognition of his many professional accolades, Heinonen was recognized as one of Coldwell Banker's top agents, earning the prestigious 30 Under 30 award which recognizes the brands top 30 agents under the age of 30 who honor the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker." He is also a USAA Preferred Agent working with our nation's veterans and active military personnel.

When Heinonen isn't selling real estate, he is involved in the community as a member of Marquette County Search and Rescue and a partner with NMU's Cat Packs food packing program.

