Craig Hospital Invests in Employees, Raising Minimum Wage to $15.34

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Oct. 13, 2019, Craig Hospital is increasing its minimum wage for all employees to $15.34 per hour. Currently, the minimum wage in Colorado is $11.10 per hour and the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

This investment in Craig's workforce will affect numerous employees and speaks to Craig's ongoing commitment to investing in its people.

"At Craig, investing in our people is at the core of everything we do," says Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, president and CEO of Craig Hospital. "We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver world-class care and outcomes for our patients, and that would not be possible without our employees."

Craig Hospital is currently hiring for numerous positions. For more information about a career at Craig, visit craighospital.org/careers.

ABOUT CRAIG HOSPITAL

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned hospital and research center specialized in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a top 10 rehabilitation center by U.S. News and World Report for 30 consecutive years. Craig received the NDNQI® award in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 3rd recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2015. The 2015 recognition ensures Magnet designation until the year 2020. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and was ranked in the top 150 places to work in healthcare by Becker's Healthcare in 2014. For more information visit craighospital.org

