Craig Hospital receives anonymous gifts to grow Neurobehavioral Rehabilitation Program

$3.2 million will enhance rehabilitation for people with brain injuries, contribute to the field

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonymous gifts totaling $3,180,000 to the Craig Hospital Foundation will support Craig's industry-leading work applying the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis to challenging behaviors following brain injury.

Damage to certain areas of the brain can result in repetitive, threatening, or aggressive behaviors or disinhibition, lack of empathy, or apathy. Family members, employers, and friends often consider these neurobehavioral issues to be the most problematic outcome of a loved one's brain injury. In addition to being upsetting to families, these behaviors can be difficult to manage and can result in staff injuries and increased costs due to workers' compensation claims and the expense of intensive monitoring.

While behavior analysis services are often prescribed for people with developmental disabilities, such as autism, it has seldom been used and is not funded by insurance companies to treat challenging behaviors resulting from brain injury.

In 2020, Craig Hospital formally launched the groundbreaking Neurobehavioral Program. Led by Director of Psychology Dr. Toby Huston and Board-Certified Behavior Analyst Arielle Reindeau, MS, BCBA, CBIS, the program serves patients and families with hands-on, evidence-based behavior management plans to decrease challenging behaviors and increase adaptive behaviors. This support allows patients to fully participate in their rehabilitation program and optimize their recovery.

Board Certified Behavior Analysts write individualized patient behavior plans and serve as reliable resources for care team members. These analysts also offer specialized training to Craig clinicians to give them the skills to properly define, intervene, and track changes in behavior.

"The Neurobehavioral Program provides patients with individualized plans and data to assist the interdisciplinary team and families in meeting behavioral needs," explains Reindeau. "Patients, staff, and families are given tools and skills to assist in promoting adaptive behaviors and managing challenging behaviors in the inpatient setting. Each individual plan is written by the interdisciplinary team with the oversight of a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). These plans assist with the creation of safe environments, the use of procedural learning, and the safe management of dangerous behaviors. Patients and families also meet with BCBAs prior to discharge to help create tools for their next setting. The goal is to meet each patient and their support systems where they currently are in their recovery, while providing compassionate and dignified care."

Adds a Craig Hospital donor, "Can you imagine bringing home someone you love who, due to an accident, has become aggressive or even violent, and there is no plan for how you are to manage this? It seems that this is a perfect opportunity for philanthropy to step in to help by providing some amazing people at Craig Hospital the ability to address this previously overlooked, but critical, aspect of neurorehabilitation."

The $3M+ donation from donors will allow Craig to increase the number of trained behavior specialists to provide behavioral services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and expand these services into the outpatient setting. The gift will also fund additional training so that all individuals involved in a patient's care can learn the principles and interventions of Applied Behavior Analysis.

In addition, the Neurobehavioral Team will collect data, conduct research and publish and present their findings to enhance knowledge and understanding in other brain injury settings.

"There is a better way to manage behaviors in rehabilitation settings and a better way to improve outcomes for our patients and families," explains Dr. Eric Spier, medical director of the brain injury program at Craig. "By utilizing Applied Behavior Analysis, we can speak the same language, manage behaviors consistently, and work towards mutual goals. We are very grateful to our donors because these gifts allow us to put this crucial tool into the hands of the many individuals who will pass through Craig's halls."

About Craig Hospital

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned neurorehabilitation hospital and research center specializing in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a Best Hospital for Rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for 33 consecutive years. Craig received the NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality® in 2009, 2012 through 2015, 2020, and 2022 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 4th recognition for excellence in nursing from the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2020, ensuring Magnet designation until the year 2025. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012 through 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022, was ranked in the top 150 places to work in healthcare by Becker's Healthcare in 2014, and was named a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. For more information, visit craighospital.org.

About The Craig Hospital Foundation

As one of the only stand-alone, not-for-profit hospitals in Colorado, Craig Hospital relies on donor support to provide cutting-edge, holistic care. The Craig Hospital Foundation is an independent 501 (c)(3) that exists solely to support the hospital, its programs, and its patients. Operating in accordance with the philosophy of Craig Hospital, the Foundation builds lifelong relationships with contributors, raises funds, and dedicates its resources to further advance the needs of Craig Hospital and those it serves. Guided by a dedicated and civic-minded board of directors, the Craig Hospital Foundation offers members of the community many meaningful ways to support the hospital's work in helping people rebuild their lives. craighospital.org/foundation.

