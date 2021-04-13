Craig Iskowitz joins Digital Asset TAMP Provider Blockchange Inc. as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc., the digital asset management platform for professional wealth managers today announced the appointment of Craig Iskowitz, CEO of Ezra Group , to its strategic advisory board. Mr. Iskowitz will advise Blockchange on product and business strategy as the company expands to support growing demand for its BITRIA Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform (DTAMP) and SMA Partner programs.

BITRIA is an institutional grade solution that enables RIAs to diversify their clients' portfolios into bitcoin and other digital assets with virtually identical processes to those they use today for traditional assets with conventional TAMPs. The platform is currently used by multiple RIAs, and Blockchange recently launched an SMA partner program with Arbor Digital and Willow Crypto as the first partners.

With the DTAMP and SMA solutions commercially validated, the company is ready to expand the platform's capabilities and to grow its customer base through well-chosen industry alliances and partnerships. These are the main areas where Mr. Iskowitz's expertise in fee-based advisory platforms and wealth management technology will be focused.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with Dan Eyre and the Blockchange team," said Iskowitz. "The wealth management industry has reached a tipping point in the adoption of digital assets and financial advisors are struggling to add them to their client portfolios in a secure, fast and scalable way. After some deep research, I found that Blockchange's BITRIA platform is uniquely positioned to not only allow advisors to provide exposure to digital assets, but it's also the only RIA-focused solution that enables investors to enjoy the benefits of directly owning the underlying tokens – something not available in current trusts or funds. By the time the rest of industry acknowledges the need to support tokenized assets, the Blockchange solution will already be the leading portfolio management system enabling RIAs to rebalance, trade and allocate across every asset class."

"Craig brings a tremendous breadth of experience at the intersection of wealth management and fintech," commented Blockchange Inc. CEO Dan Eyre. "We're primarily a software company and having access to his industry experience is extremely valuable. Blockchange is ready for the next stage of growth, and Craig is going to be a great resource for us to draw on as we expand to support more RIAs and industry partners."

About Blockchange Inc.

Blockchange simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. The company's Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://blockchange.ai or contact [email protected] .

