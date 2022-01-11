Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC Opens Law Office in St. Louis Focused on Helping Victims of Semi Truck Wrecks

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC, a prominent personal injury law firm that has been nationally recognized for its work representing victims of semi, big truck, and other commercial motor vehicle accidents, is pleased to announce the opening of a St. Louis office. The law firm was founded in 1999 and has lawyers licensed to practice law in Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Founding Partners David Craig and Scott Faultless are among a select group of lawyers in the nation to qualify to be Board Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Both partners sit on the Board of Regents for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys. They have also been recognized as two of the top trucking trial lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers.

David Craig has written a book, available on Amazon, Semitruck Wreck, A Guide for Victims and Their Families. He is a frequent speaker at national and local conferences. David is also the host of the podcast, After the Crash, where he discusses with experts and clients the different aspects of cases involving serious injuries or wrongful deaths. The video podcast is available on YouTube, and the audio version is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. David is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®. He is also the recipient of the Thurgood Marshall "Fight for Justice" Award for his work in truck wreck litigation. This award was presented to David at a national conference that was held in St. Louis.

Partner Alexander Craig obtained his MBA from St. Louis University's John Cook School of Business. He also started law school at St. Louis University, but he transferred to Indiana to graduate Magna Cum Laude from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. His wife, Angie Craig (Angela Stanfield-Hann), was born and raised in the St. Louis area, graduated with her Associate's Degree from St. Louis Community College – Forest Park, and got her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City. Alex and Angie still have very strong ties within the St. Louis community

The St. Louis personal injury law firm of Craig, Kelley & Faultless has the experience, knowledge, skill, and resources to handle cases involving semis, big rigs, box trucks, dump trucks, buses, flatbed trucks, 18 wheelers, or any other wreck with a commercial motor vehicle that results in a serious injury or wrongful death. Often these truck wrecks will involve wrongful death claims, construction zone accidents, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, or pedestrian accidents. Craig, Kelley & Faultless will be offering its services to those seriously injured or killed throughout Missouri.

The new office location is 5585 Pershing Avenue, Suite 110, St. Louis, MO 63112. The office will be by appointment only. For an appointment, call 314-367-2661. Partner Christopher Barry is licensed to practice law in Missouri (in addition to Illinois and Indiana).

For more information about Craig, Kelley & Faultless, go to www.ckflaw.com/semi-truck-accident-lawyer/missouri/st-louis. Also, check out their numerous reviews shared by former clients on Google https://search.google.com/local/reviews?placeid=ChIJDahPE3dMa4gRbvQoP09vjik. Also, see what other attorneys say about the firm at www.ckflaw.com/video-library/#referrals-container.

About Craig, Kelley & Faultless, LLC

An accomplished law firm, Craig, Kelley & Faultless, LLC has received many prestigious awards. Craig, Kelley & Faultless, LLC is listed in the 2022 edition of Best Law Firms, the annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report, and Best Lawyers. The firm's three founding partners— David W. Craig, William J. Kelley II, and Scott A. Faultless— are each listed in the latest edition of Best Lawyers in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation-Plaintiffs.

