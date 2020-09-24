Craig Newmark Philanthropies Donates $2.5 million Gift in Support of Journalism Students

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University and Craig Newmark today announced that Craig Newmark Philanthropies is making a $2.5 million gift to support aspiring journalism students.

"We are deeply appreciative of this generous gift from Mr. Craig Newmark and Craig Newmark Philanthropies," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "The nation is in desperate need for media professionals who are trained to seek out truth with integrity now more than ever before. This gift will have a profound impact on our students, allowing them to focus on their studies and prepare for the workplace."

Trustworthy journalism and the information ecosystem are among the pillars of Mr. Newmark's philanthropy to serve the public interest. He selected the Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications (CHSOC) for its history of exceptional work instilling values into the next generation of diverse journalists.

"All Americans deserve fair treatment, and to that end we need journalism that tells the truth, the diverse truth, in a way that benefits everyone. The Howard University journalism program will play a large role in telling that truth," said Newmark.

The Newmark gift will support several areas of need: The Craig Newmark Journalism Endowed Opportunity Scholarship Program ($1.5 million) will support journalism majors with demonstrated financial need (with priority given to juniors and seniors); The Craig Newmark Journalism Endowed Student Experience Fund will enable the kinds of professional development opportunities that are vital to students to get jobs after college, and to advance in their careers.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this generous donation from Craig Newmark and Craig Newmark Philanthropies to support students in our journalism program," said Gracie Lawson-Borders, Ph.D., dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. "We are at a pivotal moment in society in which good journalism serves as a cornerstone that supports democracy reporting history as it unfolds and giving voice to Blacks and other marginalized communities. Fifty years after the 1968 Kerner Commission report, our relevancy is heightened by the tenor of our times. It is essential that our school continues to prepare student journalists to provide context and give voice to all communities across this country. In the School of C, our awarding-winning faculty work to train and prepare successful journalists for the application of their craft. Thank you, Mr. Newmark."

The Cathy Hughes School of Communications is the third largest of Howard University's 13 academic schools and colleges. It was named a "Top 20 Best Journalism College for the Money" by College Factual.

For nearly 50 years, CHSOC has trained communication and media professionals, special pathologists and members of the professoriate through undergraduate and graduate programs such as advertising, public relations, legal communication, audio production, journalism, film, broadcasting programs. CHSOC graduates are known at the local, national and global levels for their leadership within and across diverse communities through communication research, professional practice, innovation, job creation, social justice, and service via cutting-edge knowledge, skills, and technology.

