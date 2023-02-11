Craig Toberman of Toberman Wealth Selected as Best Wealth Manager For The St. Louis Region

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Toberman of Toberman Wealth has been selected by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM) readers as "Best Wealth Manager in St. Louis." Each month SBM polls its readers for its annual "Best in Business" contest and asks them to nominate and select the very best service providers in St. Louis. For the month of February 2023, readers were asked to select the "the very BEST" in wealth managers. Readers were asked to select the companies that provided the best wealth managers in the region.

"We wanted to find the best service providers in the St. Louis area," said Ron Ameln, publisher of SBM. "We asked our readers to point out the individuals and companies that were really making a difference in St. Louis. Being included on this Best in Business list speaks volumes to the quality of the service provided and the work performed by these individuals."

St. Louis Small Business Monthly is St. Louis' locally owned business publication, bringing business tips, strategies and analysis to the presidents, CEOs, owners and top executives of 25,000 businesses in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. SBM, founded in 1988, publishes every month and also provides information via the Internet at www.SBMon.com and through a variety of business-related forums.

